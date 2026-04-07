From icon to human: Tiger Woods' struggle casts shadow over Masters

Tiger Woods is not at Augusta National this week, but the five-time Masters champion is still very much on the minds of many of those in the 91-player field.

Woods, 50, has reportedly checked into a treatment programme outside of the United States following a car accident that led to his DUI arrest in Florida on March 27. He later announced that he would not be on hand for the 90th edition of the Masters this week and removed himself for consideration to be the United States Ryder Cup team captain for 2027 as he steps away from golf for an undetermined amount of time.

Woods' plane reportedly landed in Switzerland last week, days after his attorney told a Martin County Judge that his superstar client needed an "intensive, highly individualized and medically integrated program" away from media and public scrutiny.

"It just shows the human element and the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction," Jason Day said after finishing his practice round at the Masters on Monday. "He's not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He's had 25 to 30 something surgeries, and when you're going through that many procedures, it's painful coming out of those procedures. I've had procedures done and I typically try and stay away from all that stuff because I just know that -- painkillers, there can potentially be a downfall to it.

"Granted, when I look at that, I look at it and go, he's just a human being like everyone else and we have struggles. It's unfortunate."

Woods pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of DUI after his SUV struck the back of a trailer being hauled by a truck near his home in Jupiter, Fla. Woods' car flipped on its side, and he was charged with a moving violation of distracted driving. Officers found two while pills in the pocket of his pants, which authorities later confirmed to be hydrocodone.

"The only thing that I don't understand is that it's a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm's way, as well," Day said.

"But when you're the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that's probably why he's probably driving and a little bit under the influence."

Woods had said during the TGL final three days before the accident that he was working toward trying to play in the Masters this week. And now his absence from Augusta National this week is at the forefront of the minds of those who have competed with Woods or grew up trying to emulate the 15-time major champion.

"He was my hero -- he is my hero," Day said. "He was my hero growing up. The reason why I play golf is because of this tournament and Tiger. It's hard to see him go through what he's going through, and especially under the microscope that -- it must be hard to be who he is and have everything, everyone look on, kind of down on him.

"Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed. It's really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he's getting the help now, which is good. I'm just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better."

Patrick Reed won the Masters in 2018, which means he will be at Tuesday night's champions dinner that will not include Woods. Also missing will be Phil Mickelson, who is not at this year's Masters while dealing with a personal medical situation.

"Let's be honest, without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the events, in golf, when they both step away, honestly I feel it hurts the game of golf," Reed said. "But at the same time, we want them to come back and be healthy and ready to go."

It has been 32 years since both Mickelson and Woods missed a Masters. The last time Woods missed the first major of the year was in 2021, when he was recovering from serious injuries suffered in another car accident in California. Woods told officers on March 27 that he has undergone more than 20 surgeries on his right leg, in addition to seven back surgeries and a torn Achilles tendon.

Veteran PGA Tour player Harris English said it was "very strange" not to have Woods at Augusta National this week.

"He's such a legend in this game, somebody I looked up to," English said. "Watching him win around this place in (19)97 is kind of the reason I started getting into golf. I know he's going to get through this. He has a big fight ahead of him. He's a fighter. That's what he does.

"He's going to get through it and come out a better man and a better person. We hope to see him soon."

Jacob Bridgeman turned professional in 2022, so he doesn't have nearly the personal experience playing alongside Woods that Day, Reed and English do. But he was another whose love for the game spawned in large part from watching Woods growing up.

"I think everybody has a very soft heart for Tiger. He's been the guy for our game that's changed everything the most," Bridgeman said. "He's made these tournaments what they are, and he's made the purses what they are just by his popularity. Everybody loved watching him. I grew up watching Tiger. He was my golf idol.

"I think everybody is thinking about him and hoping he can do what's best."

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson was on hand for Woods' most recent Masters victory in 2019. He said he pushed other previous champions to get to the 18th green to congratulate Woods, but that he "could care less about Tiger's golf."

"Anybody that's struggling with anything, I feel for him because I've went through a lot of mental stuff. So yeah, I always pull for him.

"Nothing but love for him, and hopefully he can come back stronger."