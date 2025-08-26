From first member to Men’s Captain: Rishad Moloobhoy’s inspiring journey at Jumeirah Golf Estates

From the moment Rishad Moloobhoy first held a golf club as a young teenager, the game became more than a pastime, and it set him on the path to the prestigious role of Men’s Captain at Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE).

For him, golf is more than just a game; it’s a bridge to unite people and forge connections across continents.

A third-generation global business leader, Rishad relocated to Dubai to manage the family’s international operations. Around 2009, Jumeirah Golf Estates opened its doors to members, and Rishad seized the opportunity to become a member. “I sent them my cheque the day membership opened and I happened to be the first person to join the club,” he recalls

Today, as Men’s Captain, he describes his role as being ‘the pinnacle’ of his golfing journey, a responsibility he has embraced with both humility and passion.

Rishad’s captaincy is also defined by collaboration and innovation. He helped initiate a remarkable partnership with the Wentworth Club in England, one of the most prestigious and historic golf clubs, which led to something special.

“I proposed a cross-club collaboration: JGE would send a team to participate in Wentworth’s annual two-day tournament, while Wentworth would reciprocate with a visit to Dubai during the DP World Championship,” he said.

“This exchange will feature friendly 12-a-side matches, rotating annually, and a shared commitment to nurturing international camaraderie. I wanted to create something lasting between the two clubs.”

Beyond building international ties, Rishad dedicates himself to JGE’s golf community, collaborating closely with Lady Captain Tanya Harrison to create meaningful experiences for members and staff.

He has championed initiatives for junior members and behind-the-scenes staff, raising significant funds through captain’s events, auctions, and dinners. One standout initiative involves a special auction featuring autographs from top golfers, with the proceeds going to the club’s junior golfers. Rishad says he is determined to give back to the unsung heroes whose dedication makes JGE the vibrant golfing hub it is renowned for.

Off the greens, Rishad channels the same kind of passion into the sport of horse racing, a pursuit that has spanned decades. He owns several successful horses in India, including Bangalore Derby winners and 2000 Guineas champions.

Though he holds Dubai’s racing scene in high regard, he is drawn to the rich traditions of Indian racing.

Despite a life filled with achievements, whether playing at prestigious courses worldwide, winning tournaments with global golfing icons, or celebrating successes on the racetrack, Rishad remains grounded.

“I like to work quietly,” he says, focusing on making an impact and building a legacy, rather than self-promotion.

Golf was his first love, but service, teamwork, and a deep passion for the JGE community define him today.