Freddy Schott seals maiden DP World Tour win in dramatic Bahrain play-off

Freddy Schott captured his first DP World Tour title after a tense play-off victory over Calum Hill and Patrick Reed at the $2.75 million Bahrain Championship.

The trio finished 17 under par after 72 holes, with Reed shooting a late 67 on Sunday to erase a four-shot overnight deficit to Hill. Hill, who had started the day two strokes clear, carded a 71 after a bogey at the notoriously difficult final hole.

Schott, 24, posted a 69 to join the leaders. His four rounds of 65, 67, 70, and 69 gave him a total of 271 in the tournament, the eighth of the season.

The play-off proved dramatic. Reed bogeyed the first hole to fall out of contention. Hill then went out of bounds on the second play-off hole and sent his fourth shot into the water, conceding the title to Schott without forcing him to putt.

Reflecting on the moment, Schott, who received the trophy from His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, said: “I have no idea. It's just amazing, I'm just extremely happy, surprised... I don't know what's happening right now. I'm just so happy.

“I could have done it the regular way, that would have also been fine! But to do it this way feels even more special, so I'm just glad it happened this way.”

Hill, who had equalled the course record with a 61 in Friday’s second round, started Sunday with a birdie to extend his two-shot overnight lead. Schott matched him at the second hole, and both players birdied the next.

Hill moved four strokes clear after gaining another shot at the fifth but bogeyed the sixth as Schott birdied, narrowing the gap. The two traded birdies and doubles over the next several holes, including a pivotal double-bogey by Hill at the 11th that left them all square again.

The tension continued to the 18th, where back-to-back birdies saw all three players reach 18 under par, with Reed making birdies at the 13th and 14th while his rivals played a hole behind. Reed set a new clubhouse target of 17 under, but a missed birdie putt at the last left Hill with a one-shot lead, only for him to miscue his approach into the extreme left, setting up Schott to save par and force the play-off.

In the end, Schott held his nerve, hitting the fairway and the heart of the green, while Hill and Reed faltered, securing the German’s first DP World Tour triumph.

Final leaderboard highlights: Hill and Reed shared second with Sergio Garcia and Daniel Hillier fourth, while Ugo Coussaud of France finished sixth.

In the 2025–26 Race to Dubai Rankings, Jaydan Schaper (RSA) leads by less than 100 points from Patrick Reed (US), with Andy Sullivan (ENG) in third.

Results (Par 72, 7,347 Yards)

F. Schott (GER) 65, 67, 70, 69 – 271 (won on second play-off hole)

C. Hill (SCO) 67, 61, 72, 71 – 271

P. Reed (US) 71, 67, 66, 67 – 271

S. Garcia (ESP) 70, 66, 68, 68 – 272

D. Hillier (NZ) 66, 70, 70, 66 – 272