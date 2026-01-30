Four-way tie at the top as Davidson ties course record at MENA Tour’s Egypt Golf Series

Wales’s Jack Davidson fired a course record-equalling nine-under-par 63 to move into a share of the lead heading into the final round of the Egypt Golf Series Address Marassi Golf Resort 2.

Davidson’s superb round matched the mark set by Ireland’s Alex Maguire during last week’s Marassi 1 event and lifted him into a four-way tie at the top alongside England’s Curtis Knipes, Italy’s Giovanni Manzoni and Spain’s Juan Salama.

The quartet sit at ten under par, one shot clear of Scotland’s Michael Stewart, with England’s Ben Jones and Germany’s Max Schmitt a further stroke back in a share of sixth.

Davidson took full advantage of calmer morning conditions, racing to six under through his opening nine holes after starting on the 10th before maintaining his momentum on the inward half.

"Conditions were definitely a bit more favourable this morning compared to yesterday afternoon when the wind was stronger, so I really tried to take advantage early," said Davidson. "Starting on the back nine and getting to six under through nine was a great start.

"I got to nine under through 13 holes, which I was really happy with, but I knew the field would be scoring with the calmer weather, so I just tried to make the most of every opportunity. I have been swinging it really nicely for the last couple of months, and today felt no different. If I can keep swinging it the way I am and stay patient, then hopefully I can keep the momentum into the final round."

Knipes rebounded from a nightmare opening hole to post a 66 and join the leaders at ten under.

"Honestly, it was a pretty nervy start," said the Englishman. "I hit it left off the 10th and was just trying to chip it back into the fairway, but caught it heavy and put it into a bush, so I had to take a drop. Suddenly, I was standing over a four-footer for six, which is not the start you want.

"If you had told me after that I would sign for a 66, I would have taken it straight away. With the scoring we saw last week, getting to double digits after two rounds should put me in a really good position going into the weekend."

Manzoni followed his opening-round 66 with a solid 68 and was pleased with his consistency despite a couple of costly errors.

"It was a good day. I played really solid golf," said the Italian. "I made two mistakes, which cost me a couple of shots, but overall I was very consistent, so I'm happy with the score and where I am on the leaderboard.

"Two and ten were probably the highlights. On both holes, I hit it very close, to about a foot, so those were nice moments."

Salama came close to taking the outright lead, his birdie putt on the final hole narrowly missing.

"On the last hole, I nearly holed the putt to take the outright lead," said the Spaniard. "I had a tricky lie just on the side of the bunker with one foot inside it, so it wasn't an easy shot, but I executed it well and left myself about two metres to get to the lead on my own.

"The putter is still feeling hot, so hopefully I can keep that going into tomorrow."

First-round leader Ben Jones slipped back to a share of sixth after a one-under-par 71, while MENA Golf Tour Rankings leader Chris Wood climbed into a tie for 23rd at three under following a 68.

Egyptian amateur Adam Elshamy is the leading home player, also tied for 23rd at three under par.

The Tour continues its four-event Egypt swing, offering USD $100,000 in prize money and Official World Golf Ranking points. The series concludes next week at Madinaty Golf Club in Cairo. For more information, please visit: www.menagolftour.com