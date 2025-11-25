Fine margins decide memorable Clubhouse Trophy as Carney wins on countback

The Clubhouse Trophy at Emirates Golf Club returned in style as 106 players took on the iconic Majlis Course in an Individual Stableford format, with handicaps played at 95 per cent and competitors teeing off from the blue tees. Ideal conditions and a strong field set the stage for an afternoon of tightly fought golf, with several categories going right down to countback.

The overall title went to Jake Carney, who produced a superb 41–point performance, securing victory on a back-nine countback. Matching his total but settling for runner-up was Michael Kaye, while Wayne Bauer claimed third place with 39 points, also decided on the back nine.

The day’s best gross score was delivered by James Yeomans, who impressed with a 36–point gross round on the championship layout.

Divisional honours were equally competitive. In the A Division, reserved for handicaps of 8.1 and below, Aashiv Adnani prevailed with 36 points, edging out Vidur Sethi, also on 36, after a tight countback.

The B Division saw an excellent winning effort from Joseph Andrade, whose 39 points put him one clear of Damien Lee, the runner-up on 38.

The event showcased sharp scoring, competitive spirit, and the depth of talent across all handicap levels, ensuring the Clubhouse Trophy remains one of Emirates Golf Club’s most anticipated members’ competitions of the season.