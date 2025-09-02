Father-son duos make their mark as Great Britain & Ireland announce Walker Cup squad

Last month at Ascot’s Shergar Cup jockeys’ competition, former jockey and TV pundit Jason Weaver staged a golf challenge for some of the jockeys, showcasing his love for the game and hinting at the promising path his son Tyler is forging.

Following in his father’s sporting footsteps, Tyler has now been named in the Great Britain & Ireland team for the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point, Pebble Beach, California, on September 6-7.

The Walker Cup, first contested in 1922, is one of amateur golf’s most prestigious team events, pitting the finest players from GB&I against the United States in a biennial contest. Over its nearly 100-year plus history, the trophy has become a proving ground for future professionals, showcasing the very best in skill, strategy, and teamwork. GB&I last lifted the famous trophy in 2015 at Royal Lytham & St Annes, England.

Dean Robertson, the team captain and a former DP World Tour winner, expressed confidence in his side, which includes Tyler as the top-ranked player at 11th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®).

“This talented team represents the very best in skill, unity, resilience, and determination, and each player is thoroughly deserving of the opportunity to compete in the Walker Cup for Great Britain and Ireland,” Robertson said.

“We are underdogs, but I’m confident we are equipped to compete at the highest level and will give it our best shot. We are travelling to Cypress Point to embrace the challenge, honour the legacy of the Walker Cup, and aim to make history by reclaiming this famous trophy.”

Tyler joins a strong GB&I squad featuring Luke Poulter, son of tour professional Ian Poulter, Scottish duo Cameron Adam and Connor Graham, and other standout amateurs from across the region. Several members, including nine players, were part of the victorious St Andrews Trophy team last month, showcasing their experience and cohesion.

Jason Weaver, reflecting on his son’s achievement, said, “It’s incredible to see Tyler reach this stage. Golf is such a personal journey, and he has worked hard to earn this selection. I’ve always believed in giving him space to develop his own love for the game. To see him now representing GB&I at Cypress Point is a proud moment for our family.”

The Walker Cup format includes a combination of foursomes and singles matches over two days, demanding not just skill but mental resilience. Tyler and his teammates will face a strong American side, making every point crucial.

The 50th Walker Cup promises to be a memorable chapter in amateur golf history, and for the Weavers, it is a reminder that sporting passion can indeed run in the family—from the racetrack to the fairway.

GB&I Walker Cup Team:

Cameron Adam, Scotland, Royal Burgess, 22

Eliot Baker, England, Tiverton, 22

Dominic Clemons, England, Gog Magog, 23

Charlie Forster, England, Basingstoke, 22

Connor Graham, Scotland, Blairgowrie, 18

Stuart Grehan, Ireland, County Louth, 32

Luke Poulter, England, Woburn, 21

Niall Shiels Donegan, Scotland, Meadow Club, 20

Gavin Tiernan, Ireland, County Louth, 19

Tyler Weaver, England, Bury St Edmunds, 20

Reserve: Caolan Rafferty, Ireland, Dundalk, 32

Captain: Dean Robertson