Falcon Cup takes flight at Al Zorah Golf Club as Salman Khan claims inaugural title

The UAE’s corporate golf scene reached an exciting new chapter with the debut of the Falcon Cup Inter-Corporate Golf Tournament at the picturesque Al Zorah Golf and Yacht Club, delivering a day of high-quality competition and memorable moments.

The event marked the realisation of a long-held vision by Vijay Acharya, Founder and CEO of Falcon Cup LLC FZ, to create a premier sporting platform rooted in the spirit of the UAE.

For Vijay Acharya, the Falcon Cup is more than just a tournament; it is a passion project designed to bring the corporate community together under the symbol of the UAE’s national heritage. "The Falcon represents the spirit and vision of this nation," Acharya remarked. "To see this dream take wing at Al Zorah is a proud moment for all of us."

Winners shine in competitive debut

On the leaderboard, it was Salman Khan who etched his name into history as the overall winner of the inaugural Falcon Cup, delivering a composed and impressive performance under competitive pressure.

Sergio D’Souza secured the runner-up position, showcasing consistency throughout the round, while Venkat Sharma rounded out the podium with a strong showing to claim third place in a tightly contested field.

With 96 registrations and only 56 players making the final cut, the tournament reflected both strong demand and the growing appetite for competitive corporate golf in the region.

Young talent steals the spotlight

While the corporate battle for honours was intense, one of the day’s most talked-about highlights was the participation of 11-year-old prodigy Noya Suherwala. The young Indian golfer impressed players and spectators alike with her remarkable 6.5 handicap, underlining the event’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a global hub for sports development.

The success of the inaugural edition signals a promising future for the Falcon Cup, with ambitions already set beyond the UAE.

"Now the Falcon is going to fly high and globally, spreading its wings to new horizons," added Acharya.

With strong participation, standout winners, and a clear vision for expansion, the Falcon Cup has firmly positioned itself as a rising force in the UAE’s corporate golf calendar, one that enthusiasts and competitors alike will be watching closely in the years ahead.