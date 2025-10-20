Momentum builds ahead of ‘Players Auction’ for Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 3

Golfing glamour returns to the UAE as the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) opens registration for ‘The Player’s Auction’ for Season 3, promising another year of power, precision, and prestige.

Branded as a first-of-its-kind golf concept in the UAE, the UGC has become a must-play fixture on the region’s social golfing calendar.

Season 3 Highlights:

160 players (up from 140 in 2025) will form 10 teams of 16 players each.

Four exciting rounds across iconic UAE courses:

• Saadiyat Island Golf Club (5 Feb 2026) – Gary Player’s seaside masterpiece.

• Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course (26 Feb 2026) – Greg Norman’s DP World Tour venue.

• Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club (2 Apr 2026) – The heart of Dubai’s golfing heritage.

• Emirates Golf Club – Faldo Course (7 May 2026) – Sir Nick Faldo’s floodlit challenge under the stars.

After four rounds only one champion will emerge.

UGC Commissioner Kunal Seth said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the level of interest this season. It’s great to see so many familiar names returning, along with plenty of new faces joining the fold.

"That mix of experience and fresh energy is exactly what makes this tournament special. We’re confident of assembling one of our strongest and most competitive fields yet by the time we head into the Players Auction, Seth added.

Key Dates & Details:

The Players Auction: 5 December 2025 – Team principals and mentors bid to secure players for their squads. 8 players will be acquired via auction. 8 players will be retained from last season.

Registration closes: 1 December 2025.

Entry fee: AED 450.

Eligibility: Valid EGF handicap, UAE resident for at least six months, and available for at least one tournament day. Players not selected will receive a full refund.



Handicap Categories:

Low Handicap

Mid Handicap

High Handicap

• Each team must bid for two players per category, ensuring balanced skill, strategy, and teamwork.

Prizes & Recognition:

Top 3 Teams – Celebrating champions who rise above the rest.

Outstanding Individuals – Honouring standout performers from the top 3 teams.

Daily Brilliance Awards – Recognizing the Best Performance of the Day at every round.

Best Lady Golfer – Celebrating excellence, style, and skill on the course.

Registration: business.mamopay.com/pay/ultimategolf-9fclc5

Operated by Action Creative Communications FZ LLC, the UGC continues to blend sport and sophistication, reaffirming its status as one of the UAE’s most anticipated amateur golf events.

Ultimate Golf Challenge – The Teams