Europe weather torrent of abuse from US fans to win Ryder Cup

Europe's Ryder Cup team stood strong amid volleys of abuse and vulgar chants from US fans to secure a 15-13 victory over the hosts on Sunday, as Bethpage Black's toxic atmosphere tainted the biennial competition for a third straight day.

The Ryder Cup stands apart in the genteel world of golf for its famously rowdy fans, where chanting and taunts have become the norm. But for many the events on Long Island crossed a line.

European players were subjected to crass taunts and personal jibes, fans hurled water bottles at photographers and organisers drafted in additional security as tensions boiled over on the course.

US fans had thrilled at Bethpage's selection as host, knowing the raucous home crowd would create a difficult environment for the defending champions.

A Friday visit from US President Donald Trump, who has made "America First" the central slogan of his political career, stoked American pride even as the US team got off to a dismal 5-1/2 to 2-1/2 start.

The scoreboard and the tone took an uglier shift on Saturday, as the Europeans dropped only two of the eight points on offer to cap a historic two-day demolition.

On Sunday, organisers flashed messages on big screens warning that "overly intoxicated attendees" would be ejected, with fans refusing to stay quiet even as European players prepared to hit their shots.

"It wasn't just a formidable foe in the players that they were up against, it was a formidable foe in the fans," said Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.

"It was funny: the more profane the fans got, the more insane the quality of play from Europe got."

Rory McIlroy - playing in his eighth Ryder Cup - was targeted by home fans from the first day, and while the Northern Irishman tried his best to let it wash over him he finally snapped back at someone who shouted as he stood over his ball.

McIlroy, who completed his career Grand Slam in Augusta this year, was also forced to stop mid-swing at the 10th tee in the Sunday singles when a fan interrupted his drive.

The poor behaviour was not confined to the fans.

A master of ceremonies stepped down from her role, the PGA of America said on Sunday, after video showed her abusing McIlroy.

"Golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week," said McIlroy. "There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour ... it's a minority of the crowd. It's not the majority."

Tensions between the players spilled over near the end of the second day, as 12-times PGA winner Justin Rose got into a spat with American fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie.

English golfer Ian Poulter, a seven-times Ryder Cup competitor who did not play at this year's competition, called the atmosphere a bad look for golf.

"My hope would have been for this to have been played out without some altercations and just pure passion from the crowd," he wrote on social media.

American Justin Thomas said he did not think the players were in any danger from the crowd but the level of verbal abuse did not sit well with him.

"I don't think anyone's safety was necessarily in danger. Words hurt, too," he added.

"There was definitely some nasty things said, but I don't think anybody was necessarily fearing for their life or in any kind of situation where they were going to get hurt."

US captain Keegan Bradley, who recalled some of the hostility faced by the Americans during their 2023 defeat in Rome, stood up for the home crowd, calling the fans "passionate".

"You're always going to have a few people that cross the line, and that's unfortunate," he added.