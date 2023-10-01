Europe regain Ryder Cup to extend USA's 30-year wait

The USA remain without a win on European soil since 1993 while neither team have lifted the trophy away from home in 11 years

Team Europe players celebrate with the trophy. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 8:42 PM

Tommy Fleetwood enjoyed the winning moment as Europe regained the Ryder Cup from a battling United States on Sunday, wrapping up a 16.5-11.5 victory despite a blistering American singles charge.

The USA remain without a win on European soil since 1993 while neither team have lifted the trophy away from home in 11 years.

With Europe needing half a point to get over the line, Fleetwood moved 2-up against Rickie Fowler with two holes to play after the American dumped his tee shot on the short par-four 16th into the water.

Fleetwood struck his drive into the heart of the green and calmly stroked his eagle putt to the holeside to ensure Europe a seventh consecutive home victory, before going on to win 3 and 1.

"I think relief, pride, joy," said the Englishman. "Proud of everybody that's been involved this week and just proud that I'm one of the people that gets to play a role in what we came here to do."

US captain Zach Johnson took responsibility for the loss.

"The defeat is on me, I made some poor decisions and I will reflect. Those 12 guys played so hard and fought for our country," he said.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland led the way with early victories in the Rome sunshine and Jon Rahm also snatched half a point from Scottie Scheffler on the 18th green.

Luke Donald's Europe started the day four points from lifting the trophy they lost in a record-breaking 19-9 thrashing at Whistling Straits two years ago.

"It was stressful as the US put up a fight today so hats off to them. But I am so proud of my 12 guys. We formed a bond from day one and they gave me everything," said Donald.

ALSO READ: