Europe, Great Britain and Ireland teams announced for 2025 Team Cup

Luke Donald of England. — AFP

The first 18 competitors for the 2025 Continental Europe and Great Britain & Ireland Team Cup sides have been announced by European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald, with an exciting mix of Ryder Cup stars and some of the DP World Tour’s brightest talents set to compete at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, from 10-12 January 2025.

After consulting with respective Team Cup Captains Francesco Molinari, of Continental Europe, and Justin Rose, of Great Britain & Ireland, Donald has confirmed the first nine competitors on each side for next year’s match play contest, with a combined 70 DP World Tour victories and six representatives from recent Ryder Cups.

Molinari will lead Continental Europe in their defence of the Team Cup, which they won in 2023 after defeating Great Britain & Ireland 14½ - 10½, in the three-day match play contest. The teams will compete in one session of fourballs on the Friday, two sessions of foursomes on the Saturday and one session of singles on Sunday, with every player taking part in each session.

Both sides will each have representation from three Ryder Cup players, with three-time Ryder Cup player Molinari joined by Nicolai Højgaard and Thorbjørn Olesen, and six-time Ryder Cup star Rose teeing it up alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton. Olesen, who represented Europe at the 2018 Ryder Cup, was one of the four automatic qualifiers for Molinari’s side, with fellow Scandinavians Rasmus Højgaard and Niklas Nørgaard and Italian Matteo Manassero also earning an automatic place on the Continental European side. Rounding out the Continental European side are the French pair of Matthieu Pavon, who became the first Frenchman to win on the PGA TOUR in more than 100 years earlier this year, and Antoine Rozner, who played in 2023 and recently earned dual membership on the PGA TOUR, and the Danish duo of Ryder Cup player Nicolai Højgaard and Challenge Tour Number One Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.