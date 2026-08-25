England's Poulter unsure about his future with LIV Golf

England's Ian Poulter said on Monday he hoped LIV Golf remained afloat next year but was unsure about his own future with the breakaway circuit he has been with since its launch in 2022.

Poulter, a five-times Ryder Cup champion, made the admission in a lengthy social media post that came one day after LIV's 2026 season concluded earlier than originally planned, calling his time there "one hell of a ride."

"It would be a real shame if LIV 2.0 doesn’t happen," Poulter, 50, said on Instagram. "There are players who would love a strong global platform to play on and countries and fans who want us back. Some players will stay, some may go.

"As for me, I may stay or take some time off. I genuinely haven’t decided yet."

LIV Golf wrapped up its season a week earlier than planned and this month said it had secured a lead investor that will provide a funding boost as it prepares for a future without backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

While LIV Golf has signed a term sheet with a lead investor that would fund the league in 2027, it is a non-binding agreement and has not been finalised.

Poulter has never won an individual or team title with LIV but does have 17 career professional wins, including three on the PGA Tour.

He was among a handful of big names that took lucrative, big-money contracts in 2022 to make the switch to LIV from the established tours and defended his decision.

"LIV gave me a significant opportunity late in my career and I took it," said Poulter. "People make career decisions every day based on opportunity, family and financial security. Professional sport is no different."