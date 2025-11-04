Emotional Morrison claims Rolex title, Ritchie crowned HotelPlanner Tour Number One

The final week and final day of the 2025 HotelPlanner Tour season did not disappoint with drama and suspense right up to the final putt of the day.

James Morrison sealed a fairytale return to the 2026 DP World Tour after securing victory at the €500,000 Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A held at Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain.

JC Ritchie (RSA), 31 years old, won the season-long 29-event Road to Mallorca, having entered the week in first place and already been guaranteed promotion after winning three times in the season.

Another player having entered the week knowing his 2026 DP World Tour playing privileges were already guaranteed was Italy’s Renato Paratore, who was also a triple champion in 2025, including two wins in the UAE in April, at the UAE Challenge at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, as well as the following week at the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.

Morrison, 40 years old and a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, shot rounds of 71, 67, 65, and 70 for a 72-hole total of 273, 15 under par to win by three shots. He rose 30 places to sixth in the final standings of the Road to Mallorca, with the top 20 gaining 2026 cards on the DP World Tour from the full field of 45 players.

An emotional Morrison said on completing his final round, ‘When I said this was going to be my last event, it really was going to be, 100 percent. This has completely messed that up. I’m glad the week is over. I played nicely all week. Didn’t play as well today, but managed my emotions and dug into my memory bank with my wins on the DP World Tour.

" The wind blowing really helped me today because I knew the harder it got, the more it would play into my hands a little bit. I knew if I could keep ticking along, I could get away from the field a bit. I stayed calm and stayed with it. I couldn’t feel my arms on my swing at the last, it went so far right, but I couldn’t care less. A win is a win."

Morrison had his family with him all week, with his 13-year-old son, Finley, caddying for him. Dad gave credit to young Finley, ‘I feel sorry for him, really. He’s got a half past six alarm for school tomorrow morning. He’s amazing. I love him. He did so well.’

The golf course was playing at 7,128 yards at a par 72. Located in the picturesque hills of Mallorca, it is exposed to the winds as well as boasting fast and undulating greens that tested all the players all week.

Other movers in the Rankings included Albin Bergstrom (Spain), who took the final 20th spot with a tied third finish in the tournament.

In one of the tightest finishes in the history of the Grand Final, every birdie or bogey moved the Rankings between a handful of players, with only everything finalised when the final putt of the final group was holed.

All the players can now plan for the way ahead for the future. There is some consolation that the top-75 who did not secure their cards gain their HotelPlanner Tour Category 8 status.

Interesting to note that for 2026 on the HotelPlanner Tour, it will be the top 15 and not the top 20 who will be promoted to the DP World Tour.

One of the toughest weeks in golf is just about to get even tougher!

For further information, www.EuropeanTour.com

Results

J. Morrison (Eng) 71. 67. 65. 70. 273.

S. Mazzoli (Ita) 66. 70. 71. 69. 276.

A. Bergstrom (Swe) 71. 71. 66. 69. 277.

E. Walker (Sco) 65. 71. 70. 71. 277.

D. Van Tonder (RSA) 71. 68. 67. 71. 277.