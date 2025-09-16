Emmens & Tagliariol win September Jumeirah Pairs by The Brain & Performance Centre

The team of James Emmens and Marco Tagliariol shot 81 Stableford points to win the September edition of the Jumeirah Pairs by The Brain & Performance, a DP World Company, held at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

A field of 70 players competed over the Fire course in this aggregate team format with two players per team.

It was open to both men and women, Members and Guests, with men playing from the Composite Tees and women from the Forward Tees.

Member Emmens and his guest Tagliariol won by an impressive four points from runners-up George Harding and Neil Clinton with 77 points.

Emmens commented, ‘We just focused on each hole and enjoyed every moment - especially on that tricky ninth on Fire, which really tested us - but we were happy to walk away with two gross pars on that hole!’

The Gross Division winners were the pairing of Mark Schoombie and the 2025 JGE Men’s Club Champion, Tom Stephenson, who returned a brilliant 79 points, the equivalent of a seven-under-par total and a three-point victory.

Stephenson said, ‘Playing alongside Mark was fantastic. We found a good rhythm early on in our round and winning here with such a strong score in front of our fellow Members and friends makes it even more special.’

During the prize presentation, Cameron McWhinnie, Assistant Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, said, ‘We are incredibly grateful to The Brain and Performance Centre for all their support. They are partners not just of this monthly tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates, but also partners of Dubai Golf.

"They also have one of their office facilities at the Tommy Fleetwood Academy (TFA) at the DP World Golf Performance Centre at Jumeirah Golf Estates at the top end of the range.

"We are all now really feeling the pre-season excitement here at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and thank all Members and players for all their continued participation in these calendar events. We are all looking forward to an excellent 2025 – 26 season just around the corner," he concluded.

Results (Stableford Points)

James Emmens & Marco Tagliariol 81

George Harding & Neil Clinton 77

Luke Gregory & George Murray 76

Gross Winners:

Mark Schoombie & Tom Stephenson 79