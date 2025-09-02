Emirates PGA unveils 2025–26 season calendar: 17 exciting events across the UAE

The Emirates PGA has officially announced its 2025–26 season calendar, featuring 17 events across the UAE from September 2025 to April 2026.

Last year’s Order of Merit champion, Jackson Bell (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates), will be one of the standout contenders, expected to challenge for top honours once again.

The popular Emirates PGA Matchplay event also makes a welcome return from 1st September 2025, with Stuart Smith (Precision Golf) aiming for a third consecutive title.

Keiren Pratt, Director of Operations at the Emirates Golf Federation, responsible for the Emirates PGA, said: "Our 2025–26 Emirates PGA Season is upon us already. We are excited to have such a strong calendar for the coming season.

"We have created a calendar that is a healthy mix of both competitive events along with some more of the social variety – especially the returning Lincoln Pro-Am Series.

"We are striving to showcase what our Emirates PGA professionals can do on the golf course as well as in their work environment to support the growth of the game of golf in the UAE, along with all the partner stakeholders," he added.

"We would like to thank everyone who has made this calendar possible: the clubs, the sponsors and supporters, as well as all our participating pros. Good luck to all for the season ahead."

Emirates PGA Calendar 2025–26:

· September 14, 2025: Lincoln Pro-Am, Emirates Golf Club, Majlis Course

· September 22, 2025: Emirates PGA, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

· September 29, 2025: Emirates PGA, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali

· October 4, 2025: Lincoln Pro-Am, Yas Links Abu Dhabi

· October 6, 2025: Emirates PGA, Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club

· October 15, 2025: Emirates PGA, Dubai Creek Resort (Pro-Am)

· October 18, 2025: Lincoln Pro-Am, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Fire Course

· October 27, 2025: Emirates PGA, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course

· November 23, 2025: Lincoln Pro-Am, Dubai Creek Resort

· November 24, 2025: Emirates PGA, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

· December 6, 2025: Lincoln Pro-Am, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course

· December 9, 2025: Emirates PGA, Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club

· February 3, 2026: Emirates PGA, Tower Links Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah

· February 6, 2026: Lincoln Pro-Am – Final, Dubai Creek Resort

· February 22, 2026: Emirates PGA, Al Dhannah Golf Club, Abu Dhabi

· March 2, 2026: Emirates PGA, Montgomerie Golf Club

· April 6, 2026: Emirates PGA, Dubai Hills Golf Club

This season’s schedule promises a compelling mix of competition and camaraderie, giving members and professionals alike multiple opportunities to showcase their talent and enjoy the vibrant golf community across the UAE.