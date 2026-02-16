Elgaddafe clinches thrilling win at landmark 13th Sharjah Senior Open Golf Championship

Following a masterful round that included nine net birdies and a net eagle, Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club (SGSC) crowned Mohamed Elgaddafe as the 2026 Senior Open Champion.

A total of 41 Stableford points secured him the title in dramatic fashion, capping a fiercely contested championship that brought together the UAE’s top senior golfers and highlighted the depth of talent across all divisions.

“I’m thrilled to have won the Senior Open here at the renowned club,” said Elgaddafe. “The course was in fantastic condition, and the competition was fierce. Every point counted, and I’m proud to have held my nerve and come out on top.”

The championship proved intensely competitive, with Ajaz Ahmed finishing on the same 41-point tally. After an excellent round of his own, Ahmed was narrowly edged into second place on a countback, highlighting just how tightly contested the event was.

Suresh Shewakramani claimed third place with a solid 39 points, rounding off a podium of impressive performances.

In the Super Senior Division (60+), Vikar Mustafa produced a steady, composed round to claim top honours with 38 Stableford points. Former SGSC Club Captain Shaheen Butt finished runner-up with 35 points, showing the enduring quality of the club’s senior golfers.

The Gross Division title went to low-handicapper Anuj Anand, whose composed play earned him 30 gross points, securing him the distinction of 13th SGSC Senior Open Gross Champion.

Throughout the day, participants praised the championship for its competitive intensity and the exceptional presentation of the course, which provided a fitting stage for one of the club’s most celebrated senior events.

Sam McLaren, Director of Golf at the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, said the club was looking forward to continuing its tradition of hostingquality senior competitions and encouraging the growth of senior golf in the region.