Egypt revives its golf legacy with major new amateur and Pro Tournaments

Egypt is set to make a major comeback on the international golf scene, with a series of tournaments for both amateurs and professionals planned over the coming months — a move designed to restore the country’s historic prominence in the sport.

At a press conference held against the stunning backdrop of the Pyramids at the historic Mena House course, Omar Hisham, President of the Egyptian Golf Federation, shared the Federation’s vision for the future of the game in Egypt.

“We chose to make this announcement from the heart of the Pyramids because this place symbolises heritage and tradition, just like the history of golf in Egypt,” said Hisham.

“We have a legacy of over a century that places us among the oldest countries in the world to have played this sport.”

The calendar of events begins with the 104th Egyptian Men’s Amateur Open at Dreamland Golf Club in Cairo, followed by the Egyptian Open for Juniors and Amateur Ladies at New Giza Golf Club, underscoring the Federation’s commitment to nurturing youth and women’s golf.

The most anticipated return, however, is that of the Egyptian Open, one of the oldest professional tournaments in the Middle East and Africa, making its comeback after a 15-year hiatus. First played in 1921, the event will now feature on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) - the feeder circuit to the Asian Tou - with a prize fund of $125,000. A second ADT event, also offering $125,000, will follow soon after, with the venue to be confirmed.

Hisham reflected on the Federation’s recent achievements:

“We were able to increase the player base by 25%, and we successfully organised the Arab Junior and Ladies Championship at Madinaty Golf Club, which was broadcast to the world and proved our ability to host tournaments with international standards.”

He credited these accomplishments to strong support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as partnerships with the Arab Golf Federation (AGF) and the Asian Tour.

Hisham emphasised that beyond sport, the events will help strengthen golf tourism, an area where Egypt enjoys a unique edge thanks to its combination of world-class courses, year-round sunshine, and iconic landmarks.

“The ultimate goal is to pave the way for Egyptian players to launch into the global arena,” he concluded. “Every tournament gives our players international experience and a better ranking, which brings them closer to participating in the Olympics. We want Egypt’s name to be strongly present on the world golf stage.”

For further information, visit www.egyptiangolffederation.com

Upcoming Tournament Schedule

· October 16–18, 2025: Egyptian Amateur Open – Dreamland Golf Club, Cairo

· October 23–25, 2025: Egypt Junior & Ladies Amateur Golf Championship – New Giza Golf Club

· October 29 – November 1, 2025: Egyptian Open – Madinaty Golf Club, Cairo | Purse: $125,000

· November 4–7, 2025: Egypt Championship – Venue TBC | Purse: $125,000