EGF launches nationwide Golf Sixes League to develop UAE’s next generation of golf stars

After two successful seasons of the Golf Sixes League in Abu Dhabi, the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) is thrilled to announce a national rollout for 2026. Two leagues, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will see teams from the EGF and golf clubs across the UAE compete over the coming months for a place at the prestigious Abu Dhabi Challenge in April.

The Golf Sixes League, a development initiative introduced by The R&A and supported by the EGF, is designed to introduce young golfers to the sport in a fun, inclusive, and competitive environment.

The format sees seven squads of 14 players rotate a team of six in each round, playing a two-ball Texas scramble stroke play format over six holes. The best two scores of the three pairs count toward the team total, and the top three teams from each pool advance to the final.

A total of six host venues will stage the preliminary rounds: Trump International Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, The Montgomerie, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Yas Links Golf Club, and Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club. Each club has contributed by waiving green fees for participants, ensuring maximum accessibility and opportunity for young golfers.

Cameron Van Rooyen, Director of Instruction at EGF, said:

“This League is proving to be a significant stepping stone for our junior golfers to experience competition at a level that is fun, inclusive and less intimidating. We truly believe that having this within our EGF playing pathway will not only develop rising stars but feed the golfing community for the future.”

Neal Graham, R&A Development Manager, Middle East, Central Asia, and India, added:

“The R&A is delighted to support the Emirates Golf Federation with a national rollout across the United Arab Emirates. Golf Sixes League is a proven worldwide development initiative which encourages new golfers into the sport in a fun, competitive way.

"It allows young people to bring their newfound skills from the lesson tee onto the course in an encouraging and inclusive team environment.”

Results – Round 1

Dubai Pool

1st – Claude Harmon III Academy (The Els Club) +4

2nd – Emirates Golf Club +7

3rd – Emaar +7

Abu Dhabi Pool

1st – Abu Dhabi City Golf Club +7

2nd – Yas Links Golf Club +8

3rd – Emirates Golf Federation (Future Falcons) +11

The second rounds will take place at Emirates Golf Club and Yas Links Golf Club on 28 February and 1 March, respectively.