Dynamic duo Hussain & Mahoney clinch victory at the Emirates Mixed Amateur Open

The latest edition of the Emirates Mixed Amateur Open brought together a strong field of male and female amateurs at the prestigious Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course for an entertaining day of mixed-team competition.

With 83 pairs testing their skills in a greensomes format - where a 60% handicap allowance is applied to the lower-handicapped partner and 40% to the higher - the event underscored EGC’s long tradition of fostering inclusive, competitive golf.

Originally established as one of the club’s signature mixed amateur events, the tournament has grown in stature over the years, showcasing EGC’s dedication to creative formats and promoting mixed-gender participation.

This year’s edition featured low scoring, tight finishes, and standout performances, culminating in impressive individual and team accomplishments.

The pairing of Raza Hussain and Linda Mahoney delivered a superb performance to claim the overall champions’ title with a stunning net 63 (-9). Their teamwork, consistency, and smart course management proved to be the winning formula, setting them apart from a highly competitive field.

The day also saw excellence in the gross division, with Ian Scott and Adele McKelvey securing Best Gross honours after carding an impressive 74 (+2). Their steady play across the Majlis Course highlighted both accuracy and resilience, especially on a layout known for rewarding precision and strategic thinking.

A fine day where teamwork and skill prevailed.

Results:

Champions: Raza Hussain & Linda Mahoney — NET 63 (-9)

Best Gross: Ian Scott & Adele Mckelvey — GROSS 74 (+2)

Runners Up: Suk Chang Jung & Yang Sook Jung — NET 64 (-8) (BB9)

Third Place: Andrej Podgorsek & Veronika Podgorsek — NET 64 (-8)

Nearest the Pin (Ladies) #4: Priyanka Gupta

Nearest the Pin (Ladies) #11: Naima Maya

Nearest the Pin (Gents) #7: Suk Chang Jung

Nearest the Pin (Gents) #15: Andrej Podgorsek