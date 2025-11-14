Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas recharges, eyes Korn Ferry Tour comeback in the US

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas is back on US soil this week, fully recharged and ready to resume his quest to secure a full Korn Ferry Tour card.

After a brief break in Dubai following an Asian Tour tournament in the Philippines, the 26-year-old is preparing for Stage Two of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School, a crucial step toward reclaiming his place on golf’s development circuit.

“I have relaxed, practised, and spent time with my family and friends during my stay in Dubai,” said Thomas. “It was good to recharge my batteries before an important few weeks at the end of a long and challenging season.”

Thomas finished 88th on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour points table, just missing out on retaining his card for 2026 — he had to finish in the top 75. By his finish, he holds a Conditional Card for next year. Representing Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club,

Thomas shot rounds of 67, 69, 67, and 66 for a 15-under-par total of 269 at Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Nebraska, finishing tied for fourth from a field of 75 players in Stage One of Q-School, comfortably qualifying for Stage Two.

Stage Two will be held from 2–5 December at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia, the same venue he competed at last year. Approximately the top 20 players and ties from each site will advance to the Final Qualifying, which takes place at TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley) and Sawgrass Country Club (East and West) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from 11–14 December.

At the final stage, the top five players earn full PGA Tour cards for the following year, while the next 40 finishers and ties receive full Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2026.

“I will be back in Dubai at the end of the year, and hope to get into the Asian Tour Final Qualifying School. I am also hoping to receive invites for the first two events on the DP World Tour in January 2026 in Dubai, if it fits into my schedule,” said Thomas.

“Only 60 players retain their cards on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2026 – they are making it tougher each year to allow for all these pathways – but that only makes me more determined to navigate my way as high as I can achieve in the game.

"I am still excited with last year’s experience – and especially what is ahead of me in the next few months and this coming season.," he added. " now have played most of the golf courses on the schedule. I played in Q-School last year at The Landings as well as on the Korn Ferry Tour. Arriving to a familiar venue gives me confidence as soon as I arrive in the car park.”

“My take-aways from last year on tour – are that I need to add some length as well as tighten up my game – especially my approach play. I missed around seven cuts by just one shot," said Thomas.

“I have gained more confidence over the last 12 months – it is all about small margins. I shared rooms last year for perhaps 20 weeks with my buddy Zach Bauchou (US), who gained the 11th PGA Tour card last year. My positive mindset is - why can that not be me at the end of 2026?" he added.

“I have a friend confirmed to caddie for me next year – I just need to play some good golf and the rest will take care of itself,” concluded Thomas.

Thomas represents Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and has the following sponsors: Hero Wilson Cadillac and Dubai Basketball.