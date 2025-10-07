Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas holds on to PGA Tour dream after gritty Korn Ferry finish

Dubai’s own Rayhan Thomas continues to make his mark on the international stage, wrapping up a strong showing in his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, the development circuit for the PGA Tour.

The 25-year-old, who represents Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, recently teed it up in the $1.5 million Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Club in Oklahoma, a crucial stop for players fighting to move up the season standings.

Starting the week ranked 106th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Thomas knew he needed a big performance to crack the top 75 and qualify for this week’s $1.5 million Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in Indiana (October 9–12).

He delivered one of his best performances yet, firing rounds of 64, 65, 68, and 68 for a 19-under-par total of 265, good enough for T-20th in the tournament. That effort pushed him up to 88th on the Points List and 670th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Birdie bonanza continues

Over the 7,120-yard, par-71 Robert Trent Jones Jr. design, Thomas piled up 30 birdies in 72 holes, showcasing the kind of aggressive scoring golf that has become his trademark.

Competition, however, was fierce. Belgian Adrien Dumont de Chassart captured the title with a staggering 33-under-par total, shooting 61-61-64-65 to win by seven shots, his second Korn Ferry Tour win of the season.

Despite missing out on the Tour Championship, Thomas’s consistency ensures he will carry Conditional Status on the Korn Ferry Tour for next season.

The top 20 players on the final Points List will earn full PGA Tour cards for 2026, while the top 75 retain their Korn Ferry playing rights and join those finishing 126–150 on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings.

Keeping the focus

Looking ahead, Thomas remains upbeat and focused on the next step in his career.

“Next for me is the Korn Ferry Tour First Stage Qualifier, 14th – 17th October in Nebraska, so I have a week to get ready. Then to the Philippines for the Asian Tour’s International Series event,” he told Khaleej Times.

“Hopefully, I will be back home in Dubai for a few days to see my family and friends – and, perhaps, play on some more Asian Tour events. Then it is back to the US for Second Stage and hopefully Final Qualifying Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour.”

With momentum on his side and confidence in his game, Thomas is already looking ahead to the next challenge.

“I am excited about what is next for me. I have learnt so much this season, and I have a lot of options moving forward. I just need to keep focusing on playing well, the rest will take care of itself,” concluded Thomas.

Unlike other developmental tours, the Korn Ferry Points List doesn’t reset for the Finals; it’s a true accumulation of performance from the season’s opening event in the Bahamas to the last putt of the year.

The No. 1 player at season’s end earns a full 2026 PGA Tour membership, along with coveted starts in both the U.S. Open and The Players Championship.

For Thomas, the journey is far from over, but the signs are clear: the Dubai-born golfer is edging ever closer to golf’s biggest stage.

For more updates, visit www.PGATour.com.