Dubai roots, Delhi glory: Fleetwood, Frankie, and the long hair that defines a champion

When Tommy Fleetwood sank the winning putt to claim the DP World Tour’s India Championship at Delhi Golf Club, edging Japan’s Keita Nakajima by two strokes, it was more than just another success. For the affable Englishman, the victory resonated far beyond India and the notoriously challenging golf course.

Back in Dubai, a city where Fleetwood has long made his home away from home in Merseyside, England, fans celebrated as one of their own had added another feather to an already glittering cap. Fleetwood is not just a regular visitor to the emirate he runs the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates where he trains aspiring golfers and also serves as a brand ambassador for DP World, the global logistics and port-management company based in Dubai.

The triumph in Delhi capped what can only be described as a fairy-tale year for Fleetwood who has been a professional golfer for about 18 years. Earlier in the season, he secured his first PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship, capturing the FedEx Cup and a $10 million bonus, a win that eased the sting of years of near misses and the label of being the best player never to win on the PGA Tour. He then starred for Europe at the Ryder Cup, collecting a team-high four points in a rare road-victory.

Sunday’s win marked Fleetwood’s eighth DP World Tour title, propelled him to a career-high 5th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and secured his spot in the DP World Tour Play-offs, beginning with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (November 6–9) at Yas Links Golf Club, followed by the DP World Tour Championship (November 13–16) at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

But numbers alone cannot capture the victory in Delhi which was set against the backdrop of India’s colorful and festive Diwali celebrations.

After draining his decisive putt, Fleetwood lifted his cap, shook his long hair free, dropped to his knees, and lovingly hugged his son Frankie who had sprinted onto the 18th green. The sight of father and son embracing, Fleetwood’s trademark locks flowing in the evening breeze, reminiscent of rock stars like Australian Keith Urban or Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves, became an instant iconic image deeply rooted in genuine parental love.

Fleetwood himself reflected on the motivation his son provided prior to the tournament. “We were playing golf last week…he [Frankie] just happened to say, ‘You know what you’ve never done? You’ve never won a tournament and I’ve (never) been able to run on to the 18th green,’” Fleetwood recalled. That comment stayed with him all through the tournament, and drove him through the final round.

The victory was a typical Fleetwood masterclass in composure and skill. Trailing Nakajima by two shots entering the final round, he surged ahead with a remarkable run of four consecutive birdies from holes 7 to 10. By the time he reached the par-5 18th tee, his two-shot lead remained intact. A steady par on the closing hole sealed a seven-under 65, finishing 22 under and confirming the win.

Fleetwood’s journey over the last few months has been remarkable. Once a golfer with reputation for near-misses he has now emerged as a world-beater, winning tournaments, Ryder Cup points, and hearts like Frankie’s along the way.