Dubai Golf Clubs rally for breast cancer awareness with Mediclinic support

Throughout October, Dubai’s golf community has been turning pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with clubs across the emirate hosting charity tournaments and awareness events.

Among those contributing to the month-long initiatives is Mediclinic Middle East, which has joined forces with several golf clubs to help promote early detection and preventative health screening.

Events are taking place at a number of local venues, including Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club in Ajman, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Montgomerie Golf Club, The Els Club, and Trump International Golf Club Dubai.

Building awareness through sport

Dr. Sara Alom Ruiz, Chief Commercial Officer at Mediclinic Middle East, said the organisation began working with golf clubs last year to reach wider audiences through community sport.

“Mediclinic started partnering with golf clubs last year, to raise awareness of breast cancer with encouragement from Pia Fleury, one of the leading organisers of Ladies Golf in the UAE, supporting events at: The Els Club, Montgomerie Golf Club and Arabian Ranches Golf Club and now we are expanding our campaign to other golf clubs in Dubai including Dubai Hills Golf Club and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club at the end of this month,” said Dr. Sara.

The focus of these partnerships is on education and awareness rather than competition. After each tournament, participants are invited to attend short presentations by Mediclinic doctors, covering topics such as the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, self-check techniques, and the importance of annual screenings.

Extending the health message

Dr. Sara added that the initiative now extends beyond women’s health.

“At some of the golf events, we have expanded our initiative to include men as well as women,” she said. “With Movember just around the corner, we do not want to forget men’s health, particularly the prevention and early detection of prostate cancer is very important for men.”

Dr. Shaheenah Dawood, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Cancer Service Director – Dubai at Mediclinic Middle East, emphasised the importance of regular check-ups.

“Preventive screening is one of the most powerful tools we have,” she said. “It empowers people to take control of their health, to detect potential issues early, and to make informed choices about their well-being. The earlier we identify changes, the greater the chance of successful treatment, and that’s a message we want every individual to hear.”

She added that many people in Dubai tend to delay medical appointments due to their busy routines.

“In Dubai, people lead busy lives, balancing work, family, and countless activities, and too often, regular health check-ups are postponed. Through our awareness campaigns, we encourage both men and women to prioritise their health and come forward for screening,” Dr. Shaheenah said.

Health education for all

Dr. Sara concluded that Dubai’s evolving demographics make community education more important than ever.

“Dubai’s demographics are evolving, while the city has a young population, more people are now choosing to retire and remain here long term. Education and awareness are key across all age groups. Our collaboration with golf clubs has been a genuine success story, helping us reach audiences in a positive, engaging environment,” she said.

The medical group has long-standing ties to the UAE’s golf scene, serving as medical partner for major tournaments such as the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the DP World Tour Championship, and the HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

With golf clubs uniting under the pink ribbon banner this October, the campaign highlights how sport continues to play an important role in raising health awareness and encouraging preventive action across the UAE.