Dubai Desert Classic: Hillier takes one-shot lead into final day

Daniel Hillier. Photo: Supplied

Daniel Hillier will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after birdieing the last two holes at Emirates Golf Club.

The New Zealander had been four shots clear at one stage on Saturday after three birdies in his first five holes at the Majlis Course.

However, three consecutive bogeys from the 13th left the door ajar for the chasing pack and England's Tyrrell Hatton took full advantage with a 68 to set the clubhouse target at 12 under par.

Hillier responded with a birdie from six feet at the 17th then cleared the water by a whisker with his second to the last to set up a routine up-and-down gain as he signed for a two-under 70.

The 26-year-old will go in search of a second DP World Tour title on Sunday, and first Rolex Series victory, following his breakthrough win at the 2023 Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

“It was a grind,” said Hillier. “I figured it was going to be that at the start of the day with all that wind. It was tough but I enjoyed it out there. I’ll have a crack at it tomorrow.

“It would be life-changing (to win). Last year was pretty tough. It was a bit of a grind. I was getting pretty frustrated with myself towards the end of the year. I gave myself a little bit of a break and time to reset, and I'm feeling refreshed. I’m excited for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile Hatton, a seven-time DP World Tour winner, is keen to add another “iconic event” to his impressive CV with a win on Sunday equalling Jon Rahm's record of five Rolex Series titles.