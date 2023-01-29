Dubai Desert Classic embraces new sustainability initiatives

The Rolex Series event features several key initiatives which aim to deliver the most eco-friendly event in the tournament's rich history

Filtered water systems, a planting programme and solar panels are among the measures being implemented for the Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club.

Organisers of the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic have reinforced their commitment to protect our world and promote sustainability through several encouraging initiatives that have been introduced for the 34th renewal of the region’s most prestigious golf tournament.

As part of its new-found drive, the Rolex Series event currently taking place at the Emirates Golf Club, features several key initiatives which aim to deliver the most eco-friendly event in the tournament’s rich history.

The measures are aimed at reducing waste and emissions, water consumption, and conserving energy in a pivotal year for the UAE’s environmental sustainability programme.

With The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’, the UAE Government is hoping to drive change when the nation hosts the COP 28 Climate Change Conference from November 20 to December 12 at Expo City, Dubai.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has concentrated on being a carbon-neutral event, following P World Tour’s announcement that all five of its Rolex Series events in 2023 will adopt sustainable approaches to help reduce carbon footprint and advance climate mitigation.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “With more importance placed on caring for our planet than ever before, the responsibility lies within all of us to ensure we protect the environment for ourselves, our children, and future generations and we are committed to doing our part in this collective journey.

“By working hand-in-hand with a variety of organisations that are experts in their fields, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic environmental initiatives being implemented will help us deliver a more sustainable tournament, working in line with initiatives like Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to mitigate climate breakdown – all of which will help create a greener city that will benefit residents and citizens.”

Among the initiatives that are being introduced at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic are high-quality filtered water dispenser systems, provided by Liquid of Life and Al Laith. The five dispenser systems installed around the historic Majlis Course and in Tournament Town will reduce the use of an estimated 40,000 plastic water bottles from players, caddies, officials, and spectators across the event.

By installing these systems, the event hopes to support Dubai Can, a sustainability initiative that aims to reduce single-use plastic water bottle waste in Dubai and increase awareness of plastic alternatives and sustainability issues.

Dulsco, the region's first stevedoring company, has once again collaborated with the organisers of the Dubai Desert Classic to supervise the waste management process. They have been overseeing the collecting, transporting, and disposing of all types of waste throughout the past week at the Emirates Golf Club.

As part of a partnership with Aggreko, the roof of the media centre which is housing more than 150 journalists, is covered by solar panels, in addition to the two 100 metres arrays of solar panels that have been installed around the venue.

Organisers have introduced limited paid on-site car parking at Dh50 per car with the fee being used towards planting three mangrove trees locally, which during their lifetime will offset 2,000 miles of car travel emissions.

As part of the DP World Tour partnership, it will also contribute to funding the Central Mozambique safe water programme, which will provide safe drinking water sources to hundreds of households in rural areas of the country.

Organisers have also joined forces with leading UAE social enterprise Goumbook in a bid to achieve its target of planting 2,000 seeds as part of the ‘Give a Ghaf planting programme’.