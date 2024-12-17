Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas reaches new heights with milestone global achievement

Rayhan Thomas reaches a major milestone by securing a Korn Ferry Tour card, the gateway to the PGA Tour. - Photo Instagram

Rayhan Thomas, a Dubai-born and raised golfer, delivered a stellar performance at the Final Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry in Florida to secure a coveted 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Card.

This marks a significant milestone for the 25-year-old in his rookie professional season and is a proud accomplishment for Dubai’s growing sporting community.

The Korn Ferry Tour Card is a status granted to professional golfers that allows them to compete on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour for the PGA Tour. It is often seen as the gateway to the PGA Tour, as it provides aspiring players with the opportunity to earn their place among the world’s elite players.

Thomas, who turned professional in the summer after completing a five-year golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University, finished tied for 26th after rounds of 70, 72, 71, and a closing 68.

Playing across the challenging Sawgrass Country Club and TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley courses, Thomas showcased composure and consistency, earning his spot among golf’s rising stars.

Staying strong under pressure

Needing a strong final round to climb the leaderboard, Thomas rose with birdies on the 1st and 2nd holes at Dye’s Valley. Despite a bogey on the 3rd, he rebounded quickly, adding another birdie on the 7th to turn at three-under 33. On the pressure-filled back nine, Thomas displayed unwavering focus, carding nine consecutive pars to finish with an impressive 68—his best round of the week.

Reflecting on his achievement, Thomas expressed his excitement to Khaleej Times:

“Today was my best round of the week—I played really solid. I stayed steady, didn’t stress out, and genuinely enjoyed the experience. I’m so excited to have secured my Korn Ferry Tour card, which guarantees me at least 12 starts next year.”

From Dubai to the World Stage

Thomas’s journey is an inspiring success story for expatriate athletes in Dubai. A former Dubai Creek member who trained under Justin Parsons and the CH3 Performance Centre at The Els Club, Thomas represents Dubai Creek Resort, carrying the pride of his hometown onto the global stage.

“I’m looking forward to spending Christmas back home in Dubai with my family and friends,” Thomas added. “Then, it’s back to the U.S. in January to begin my Korn Ferry Tour season and take the next step in my career.”

Lanto Griffin (U.S.) claimed medalist honours at the event with a nine-under total, while six players secured PGA Tour cards by finishing at four-under or better.

Thomas joins the elite group of the next 40 players and ties who earned Korn Ferry Tour Membership for 2025. As he prepares for his first full season on the Tour, his success serves as a beacon of inspiration for young golfers in Dubai and beyond. With his talent, resilience, and passion for the game, the future looks incredibly bright for this rising star.

What Does It Mean to Have a Korn Ferry Tour Card?

Guaranteed Starts: Players who earn Korn Ferry Tour status are guaranteed a minimum number of starts (tournaments) for the upcoming season, depending on their qualification rank. For instance, Rayhan Thomas has earned at least 12 starts for 2025.