Dubai-born MENA Golf Tour expands with landmark new Egypt Golf Series in 2026

The MENA Golf Tour, first launched in Dubai more than a decade ago, is set for a major return to the regional spotlight after striking a new partnership with the Egyptian Golf Federation to stage a four-event Egypt Golf Series early next year.

The move strengthens the Tour’s growing resurgence and positions Egypt as one of the key hubs in the Tour’s expanding 2025–26 schedule. It’s a significant milestone for a Tour founded in 2011 by the Dubai-based Shaikh Maktoum Golf Foundation, with its first event staged at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi.

Running from 19 January to 5 February 2026, the swing will feature four consecutive tournaments, each offering $100,000 in prize money and valuable Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. For emerging professionals and elite amateurs, this creates one of the strongest competitive stretches the Tour has staged since its earliest years.

The agreement comes as golf participation in Egypt continues to rise, with national figures showing a 25% increase over the past year. For the Egyptian Golf Federation, the partnership is as much about player development as tourism promotion.

Partnering for regional growth

"We have chosen to partner with the MENA Golf Tour because it is the only Official World Golf Ranking tour founded and headquartered in the MENA region," said Omar Hisham Talaat, President of the Egyptian Golf Federation.

"Our support will help the Tour expand and provide more opportunities for their members and Egyptian players alike. Our ultimate goal is to pave the way for Egyptian players to launch global careers and move closer to Olympic participation. To achieve this, our players need international experience and OWGR ranking points; a partnership with the MENA Golf Tour proudly delivers on that goal."

The four tournament venues are set to be announced on 24 November, and are expected to showcase a mix of Egypt’s top championship courses, an attractive prospect for players familiar with the Tour’s Middle East roots and its historic events in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Momentum after 2025 relaunch

For the MENA Golf Tour, the partnership is another indicator of renewed momentum following its 2025 relaunch.

"Egypt's golf roots run deep, dating back to the 19th century when the first courses were built," said Keith Waters, MENA Golf Tour Chairman and Commissioner.

"We have an extremely diverse membership base with players from over 80 countries, all of whom are excited about our Egypt Golf Series. This diversity will help promote Egypt's name as a global golf destination with world-class facilities, year-round sunshine, and utterly unique historical sites."

The Egypt Golf Series will form part of the Tour’s 12-event schedule across the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, including stops in Morocco, Portugal, Jordan, and multiple GCC nations. Entries are now open to registered MENA Golf Tour members.

Further details can be found at www.menagolftour.com and www.egyptiangolffederation.com.