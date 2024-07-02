Dubai-born Josh Hill sports renewed confidence as he heads into elite US amateur circuit

The final match of the marquee event was Dravid's last game for the Men in Blue as their head coach
Josh Hill (Eng) will continue his summer tournament schedule in the United States.
Dubai born Josh, 20, participated recently in the UK in the Amateur Championship in Ireland and St Andrews Links Trophy in Scotland.
He is currently studying at the University of Tennessee on a golf scholarship,
Josh has now returned to the US and will participate in several elite amateur events.
It has been a long road back for Josh following his injury-prone 2023 season – however, he now seems to have his confidence restored as well as his fitness – with an important 2024 summer ahead of him.
Josh is part of the 14-player England Men’s National Squad for 2024 consisting of six UK-based players while eight players are in the college system in the US.
“We are unable to visit England much in the year – so England Golf provides coaching and other enhanced support in the US for us college golfers,” Josh said.
Josh will be competing in the 124th US Amateur Championship to be held at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, from August 12th – 18th, 2024. The US Amateur local qualifying will be held between June 4th and July 3rd, with final qualifying between July 15th and July 31st.
In a modification in qualifying for 2024: there are now 45 18-hole local qualifying sites and 19 18-hole final qualifying sites.
The USGA has increased the number of players fully exempt from the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) from 50 to 100. In addition, the top 600 players in the WAGR will be exempt from local qualifying. Josh is exempt through this top 600 category.
Josh will also be competing in the US Pacific Coast Amateur Championship, July 23rd -26th, 2024 at Chambers Bay Golf Course, Washington, host venue or the 2015 US Open and the 2010 US Amateur.
