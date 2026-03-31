Driving force: Gary Woodland’s comeback powered by speed, strength and perspective

Gary Woodland’s return to the PGA Tour winner’s circle is about far more than a trophy. Nearly seven years after his U.S. Open triumph, the 41-year-old has re-established himself among the game’s elite, capping a remarkable comeback following brain surgery in late 2023 and his subsequent battle with PTSD.

At the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Woodland’s performance was driven, quite literally, by power. He has emerged this season as one of the Tour’s longest hitters, leading in both driving distance and clubhead speed, and his strength off the tee once again proved decisive in securing his fifth PGA Tour victory.

Ranking among the leaders for distance at close to 322 yards, Woodland combined aggression with control, gaining strokes and setting up scoring opportunities throughout the week. Central to that success is a driver setup that stands out even among Tour professionals.

Woodland has leaned into a non-traditional approach, favouring a back-weighted design that suits his natural delivery.

“This is my 18th year on Tour, and the drivers that I’ve played when I’ve driven the golf ball well have been back-weighted,” Woodland told GOLF in February.

“Everyone wants front weight to get the spin down and distance. But for some reason, I’ve been back with it, and I started struggling with spin last year. I went through all the drivers, and I got to their Max K driver last year, and it was low spin for me for some reason.”

That setup, built around a deep centre of gravity, is paired with a notably low loft and a heavy shaft, allowing Woodland to maximise speed while maintaining control. It reflects a player who understands his swing intimately and is willing to trust feel over convention.

Behind the scenes, however, there has been constant fine-tuning. Woodland and his team have worked through equipment changes to match his evolving swing dynamics, particularly as he has regained speed and strength over the past year.

Those adjustments have been ongoing, with Woodland searching for the right balance between feel and performance. As his speed increased, certain setups began to fall short, prompting further changes.

With renewed speed and confidence, Woodland now feels more comfortable than ever with the demanding equipment.

Yet beyond the technical details, this victory carries a deeper significance. Woodland’s journey back from serious health challenges is a reminder of the resilience required at the highest level of sport. Performances like this go beyond statistics, offering perspective on what athletes overcome to compete again, let alone win.

- With inputs from GOLF