DP World Tour Play-Offs 2025: Can anyone stop Rory's Race to Dubai charge?

The DP World Tour Play-Offs are here, and the stakes could not be higher. Rory McIlroy stands on the brink of claiming his seventh Race to Dubai title, but the chasing pack is hungry and the points are tantalizingly close.

With just 500 points separating him from English rising star Marco Penge, the season-ending Play-Offs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai promise drama, suspense, and potentially history-making performances.

The DP World Tour returns to the UAE this week for the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, followed by the $10 million DP World Tour Championship next week at Jumeirah Golf Estates over the Earth course. Every shot and every putt could define the 2025 season, making the next two weeks a must-watch for fans around the world.

Rory McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai coming into the week by less than 500 points from Englishman Marco Penge. What a season Penge, 27 years old, has had, with three wins already.

It is remarkable to think that Penge has not yet played in either the Masters or the US Open, but that is soon to change in 2026. He was on the HotelPlanner Tour just two years ago, a meteoric rise in the game that now sees him ranked 29th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Points battle heats up

Looking at the numbers, there are 9,000 points available in Abu Dhabi and 12,000 in Dubai, with the winners of each week receiving 1,500 and 2,000 points, respectively. McIlroy currently sits on 4,132.56 points, while Penge has 3,691.24, meaning catching Rory will require near-perfection from his rivals.

Can anyone really stop McIlroy from winning the Race to Dubai for the seventh time? Logic says no, yet golf has a way of producing special stories when least expected. The argument for McIlroy’s victory is clear: his track record in the UAE is second to none. He enjoys playing here and consistently delivers under pressure.

After a light schedule since the Ryder Cup, McIlroy arrives in the UAE hopefully fresh, having also played in last month’s DP World India Championship. It has been a long season for him, and he will return early in 2026 to start his season at the Dubai Invitational and the HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

Near miss In Abu Dhab

Last year in Abu Dhabi, he finished tied for third after rounds of 67, 67, 69, and 64, scoring 21 under par and just three shots behind the champion, Dubai resident Paul Waring. Over four days, he tallied 29 birdies – impressive stats, though he faltered slightly down the stretch.

In Dubai, McIlroy’s record is stellar, with victories at the DP World Tour Championship in 2012, 2015, and 2024. For anyone hoping to dethrone him, the task is daunting: McIlroy would need to stumble, while Penge or perhaps Tyrrell Hatton, currently in third, would need to win twice or place close.

Beyond the Race to Dubai title, there are other significant rewards at stake. The top 10 players in the Race to Dubai who do not already hold a PGA Tour card will become dual cardholders on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for 2026 – a potentially life-changing opportunity. And with so many points still available, the season’s final events are rife with opportunity for bold moves.

Bonus pool stakes high

The $6 million Race to Dubai Bonus Pool also adds to the excitement, with the winner receiving $2 million and tenth place earning $150,000. Simply qualifying for the DP World Tour Final Series is recognition of a strong season: the top 70 players and ties will compete in Abu Dhabi, while the top 50 and ties advance to Dubai.

With so much on the line, the 2025 DP World Tour Play-Offs in the UAE are set to deliver a thrilling conclusion to another remarkable season. For further information, visit: www.EuropeanTour.com