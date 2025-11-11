DP World Tour launches ‘Rory McIlroy Award’ to honour Europe’s first Grand Slam winner

The DP World Tour has added a historic new accolade to its honours. The new Rory McIlroy Award recognises the DP World Tour member who delivers the strongest overall performance across the four Major Championships in a season.

The award, unveiled during the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, pays tribute to McIlroy’s landmark achievement earlier this year when he became the first European golfer to complete the Career Grand Slam, a feat previously achieved by only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.

Starting in the 2026 season, the award will go to the player who earns the most Race to Dubai points across the four Majors: the Masters, US PGA Championship, US Open, and The Open.

McIlroy’s Masters victory at Augusta, Georgia, in April, secured in a dramatic playoff against Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose, completed a collection that already included the 2011 US Open, PGA Championship triumphs in 2012 and 2014, and the Claret Jug from his dominant 2014 Open Championship campaign.

The 36-year-old Northern Irishman is currently in Dubai chasing a seventh Race to Dubai crown, adding further resonance to the announcement.

Tour holds special meaning

“It certainly means a lot to me because the DP World Tour was where I started my career,” McIlroy said. “I’ve always loved playing on it and, of course, representing Europe and the Tour in the Ryder Cup.

“To have something named after you, that will be presented to future generations of players, is a huge honour, and it is very humbling.

“I’m incredibly proud to be the first European to achieve the Career Grand Slam. The Majors represent the pinnacle of our sport, and I hope my success can inspire other DP World Tour members to chase and achieve their own dreams for years to come,” McIlroy added.

“I look forward to seeing who becomes the first recipient of this new award in 2026, and it will be another very proud moment for me personally to present the trophy to them.”

Honouring a historic achievement

DP World Tour Chief Executive Guy Kinnings said the award reflects McIlroy’s extraordinary contribution to the sport and the Tour.

“Whilst Rory will no doubt go on to achieve many more great things during his career, as a Tour, we wanted to commemorate his historic achievement this year of becoming the first European winner of the Career Grand Slam,” Kinnings said.

“This new award will be a permanent legacy that we hope will inspire future generations of DP World Tour members aiming to follow in Rory’s footsteps on golf’s biggest stage.

“Rory has already made such an immense contribution to our Tour and to golf in general across his career to date,” he added. “He is also a wonderful ambassador for global golf, so we are incredibly pleased to unveil The Rory McIlroy Award in his honour.”

The new award joins an illustrious line of honours named after iconic European golfers. The DP World Tour already presents the Seve Ballesteros Award (Players’ Player of the Year), the Harry Vardon Trophy (Race to Dubai champion), the Sir Henry Cotton Award (Rookie of the Year), and the John Jacobs Trophy (Legends Tour Order of Merit).

McIlroy himself will be ineligible to win the award, ensuring the trophy remains reserved for players striving to emulate his achievements on golf’s biggest stages.