Dominant display by Team USA in Walker Cup sparks matchplay debate

Team USA recorded a resounding 17-9 victory over Great Britain & Ireland in the 2025 Walker Cup at the iconic Cypress Point, Pebble Beach.

After a tightly contested opening day left GB & I just one point behind, the hosts unleashed a dominant performance in the singles matches, winning eight of ten to seal the 50th edition of this Ryder Cup-style showdown for the world’s top amateurs.

GB & I trailed 6½–5½ after day one and halved the morning foursomes to stay just a point adrift going into the afternoon singles at Cypress Point. But the Americans then dominated, winning eight of the ten singles contests to claim a convincing victory.

Team USA boasted seven of the top ten players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), while GB & I had five in the top 50. Preston Stout’s 2&1 win over Luke Poulter, son of European Ryder Cup legend Ian, gave the hosts the 14 points required to clinch the trophy. Gavin Tiernan secured GB & I’s only singles win with a 2&1 triumph over Michael la Sasso, while Connor Graham managed a half-point against fellow 18-year-old Mason Howell.

“Obviously we come here to win and everyone is a little disappointed, but I think we can look back knowing we all gave it 100%, and that’s what really matters,” said Tiernan.

GB & I have not won the Walker Cup since 2015 and remain winless on American soil since 2001. The next edition will be held in 2026 at Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare, Republic of Ireland. The tournament, traditionally biennial, is moving to even-numbered years to avoid clashing with the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC).

This year’s Walker Cup also raises a bigger question for the golfing world: why aren’t there more matchplay events in professional golf? Outside the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, and Solheim Cup, matchplay is increasingly rare. Some argue that pure head-to-head matchplay can produce surprising results, often sending the top seed home early, not always ideal for TV or media.

One solution could be round-robin matchplay formats, similar to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, last held in 2023 at Austin Country Club, Texas. Recent winners include Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, with past champions such as Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, and Rory McIlroy.

Variety and innovation seem to be the buzzwords in today’s golf, and a well-designed matchplay event, chosen courses with risk-and-reward setups, could stand out on the calendar. With winners like these, it might just be time to bring matchplay back in a big way.