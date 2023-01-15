Continental Europe win Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi

Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2
Continental Europe defeated Great Britain and Ireland 14 ½—10 ½ to win the inaugural Hero Cup after collecting six points from the Sunday Singles session at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
Italian Francesco Molinari’s team started the day with a two-point lead so knew they needed only four and half points to win the first edition of the new match play event and they made the perfect start.
Captain Molinari set the tone with a 3&2 victory over Irishman Shane Lowry in the opening match of the day to ensure he ended the week unbeaten, dropping only half a point in the Friday fourballs.
Great Britain and Ireland bounced straight back with wins in matches three and four, with their captain Tommy Fleetwood beating Thomas Pieters 3&2, before England’s Tyrrell Hatton defeated Frenchman Antoine Rozner 5&4 to swing the momentum back in their favour.
Then came what proved to be the pivotal matches, with a stretch of tightly-contested pairings. Séamus Power and Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard went toe-to-toe with the Irishman going two up through three holes, before the Dane reeled off a trio of birdies before the turn. Power got back on level terms with a birdie at the 13th but the point ultimately went to the Continental Europe team, as a Højgaard birdie at the 16th was enough for a one up victory.
Matt Wallace’s 2&1 victory over Thomas Detry kept the Great Britain and Ireland hopes alive, but Victor Perez – who finished the week unbeaten – completed a 4&2 win against Jordan Smith while Ewen Ferguson went down 5&4 to Sepp Straka to put Continental Europe within half a point of securing the trophy.
That meant it all came down to Poland’s Adrian Meronk. The two-time DP World Tour winner had lost all three of his matches across the first two days, but he made it count when it mattered as he holed a 25-foot birdie putt on the last to secure both a one up triumph over Callum Shinkwin and the Hero Cup for Continental Europe.
While Meronk was holing the all-important putt, both teams added one point to their overall tallies as Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre won 5&3 against Swede Alex Noren, before Italy’s Guido Migliozzi retained his unbeaten record with a 4&3 win against Richard Mansell, from England.
With a gap of less than 16 minutes to the Toyota of Moraes, Loeb will certainly have his sights on securing a second successive runner up spot
The 18th edition of the event at Dubai Autodrome will feature more than 50 cars and 200 different drivers including three-time winner and leading Emiriti sportstar Khaled Al Qubaisi
Prodrivee Hunters secure 1-2-3 result in Saudi on another big day for Bahrain Raid Xtreme as Al Attiyah extends his overall lead
The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out, says CEO Phil Oliver
Sharma and Kohli back in side for three-match series against Sri Lanka which starts at Guwahati on Tuesday
The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far the most famous player to sign for the kingdom
The junior series will be held from January 13 to 22 under 20 categories and senior series from January 28 January in 15 categories