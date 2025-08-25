Consistency conquers all: Rahm and Legion XIII triumph in LIV Golf Team Championship

Forget the statistics for a moment, this was golf drama at its finest. At the final tournament of the LIV Golf season in Michigan, Team Legion XIII, led by captain Jon Rahm, proved that consistency is what wins the toughest of battles.

Tied on 20-under par with Crushers GC after four intense rounds, the two teams faced off in a nerve-wracking two-hole playoff. In the end, Legion XIII emerged victorious, clinching both the Team Championship and a $14 million prize. Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin, and Rahm himself all delivered crucial contributions to secure the win.

For the Basque Country native, the triumph was deeply personal. Despite not having won a single individual tournament all season, his steady play carried him to the top of the Individual Standings as well.

“If there was ever a question mark or an asterisk for not having won the whole season without winning, in my mind, with this, it goes away,” he said. “It’s a lot of validation for all of us, for the team, just how well we did all year. It was stressful, but we got it done. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

The tournament itself showcased both the talent and endurance of LIV Golf. The week kicked off on Tuesday with Majestics GC defeating Iron Heads GC in the play-in event to establish the 12-team format.

Battle for final places

From Friday onward, the matchplay knockout rounds determined which teams advanced, while losing teams still competed in brackets to determine the overall standings. Every team played 54 holes, ensuring that even those outside the championship bracket had their moments to excel.

Legion XIII’s playoff showdown against Crushers GC was gripping and tense. Both teams had finished at 20-under par, with Stinger GC securing third at 12-under. The two-hole playoff saw Hatton fire a -2, Rahm a -1, while Crushers’ DeChambeau managed only -1 overall. The drama kept spectators on edge until the final putt dropped.

The final results for the Championship Bracket:

Legion XIII -20 (Surratt 64, McKibbin 65, Rahm 65, Hatton 66) Crushers GC -20 (DeChambeau 62, Casey 65, Lahiri 65, Howell III 68) Stinger GC -12 (Burmester 65, Schwartzel 66, Grace 67, Oosthuizen 70)

The LIV Golf season has also sparked debate over Individual Standings. Rahm’s victory without an outright tournament win contrasted sharply with Joaquin Niemann, who won five events but finished lower in the overall standings. Both players were surprised at their final positions, which highlighted the league’s unique points system and the importance of consistency across a whole season.

Looking ahead, LIV Golf has already confirmed its first event of the 2026 season: Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, February 5–7, with all three rounds played under lights. Last year, Dubai-based Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) claimed the title there.

However, questions remain about eligibility and participation for players historically involved in DP World Tour, Asian Tour, and other events, adding intrigue to the next season.

Other key season takeaways include relegation and promotion rules for players like Henrik Stenson and the importance of Asian Tour International Series rankings to access the league. With venues and formats beginning to emerge, the 2026 LIV Golf season promises more drama and surprises.

Tier 2 Standings:

4. Smash GC -18

5. Hyflyers GC -14

6. Torque GC -9

Tier 3 Standings:

7. 4Aces GC -17

8. Fireballs GC -13

9. Ripper GC -6

Tier 4 Standings:

10. Rangegoats GC -7

11. Majesticks GC -6

12. Cleeks GC +1