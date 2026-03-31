Comment: Understanding WAGR, the ranking system shaping global amateur golf

The World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) is a relatively recent innovation in both the men’s and women’s games, designed to classify the standard of golf among elite amateurs worldwide, regardless of whether they are competing in the same events.

The men’s ranking was introduced in 2007, with the women’s ranking following in 2011. It was originally endorsed by The R&A, with the USGA adding its support in 2011.

There is also a World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), which includes both amateurs and professionals, men and women.

The WAGR quickly became globally relevant and was used as part of the entry process for the 2011 US Amateur Championship.

In summary, events can be classified as WAGR qualifiers, with more than 2,600 amateur tournaments each year, including amateurs competing in certain professional events, being assessed.

A player’s ranking is calculated based on their average performance in qualifying events over a rolling two-year period.

As the game has grown globally, qualification and invitation processes for leading amateur tournaments have increasingly moved beyond handicap alone to include WAGR status.

To be included in the WAGR system, a player must earn at least 6.5 points over a two-year period. Ranking points are awarded at approved events, based on both the strength of the field and finishing positions.

WAGR events in the UAE and the wider region have become increasingly important, as locally based amateurs aim to compete more regularly on the world stage. They are also significant for players seeking opportunities through American college golf scholarships.

In the men’s game, the first player to reach number one on both the WAGR and the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) was Rory McIlroy, followed by Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

In the women’s game, Lydia Ko was the first to top both the WAGR and the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings (WWGR), with Atthaya Thitikul also achieving the same feat.

The rankings for elite men and women have transformed the amateur game globally, helping to bring it together under a single system. Fair comparison between players worldwide remains the central aim of the WAGR.

As with any ranking system, including the OWGR, which has been in place since 1986, there are occasional anomalies, which are regularly reviewed and adjusted where necessary.

The leading UAE player in the men’s WAGR is Rayan Ahmed, currently ranked 978th.

The rankings, updated every Wednesday, are currently dominated by American players, who hold 15 of the top 22 positions. The current world number one is Jackson Koivun of the United States.

For further information, visit: www.wagr.com