Chris Wood dominates MENA Golf Tour Q School with wire-to-wire win in Portugal

England’s Chris Wood made an emphatic statement in his return to competitive golf, cruising to a wire-to-wire victory at the 54-hole MENA Golf Tour Q School at Troia Golf Course in Portugal.

The former Ryder Cup standout, standing 6 feet 6 inches tall and armed with three DP World Tour titles, closed with a composed even-par 72 - his second in a row - to finish six-under-par and win by a commanding six shots. The result secures his status for the full 2025–26 MENA Golf Tour season.

Wood set the tone early with an opening 66 and never relinquished control. Drawing on the experience that once carried him to No. 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the 37-year-old delivered a steady, business-like performance in the final round, showing both polish and conviction as he continues rebuilding his career through the MENA Golf Tour pathway.

Scoring opportunities

His final day featured birdies at the first, eighth, and 14th holes, offset by bogeys on the second, 12th, and 15th. With conditions easing on Saturday, scoring opportunities opened, but none of Wood’s pursuers came close to applying real pressure. The Englishman kept the tournament firmly in his grasp from the front.

Wood demonstrated his trademark touch early at the par-four first hole. After pulling a two-iron tee shot and finding himself blocked out, he responded with a deft wedge up-and-down for birdie.

Another precise pitch to four feet delivered a birdie at the eighth, and on the par-five 14th, where he played four under for the week, he again showcased his long-game strength by driving the fairway and punching a two-iron into the greenside bunker before getting up and down for his third birdie of the round.

Trick course

Reflecting afterwards, Wood said, “Different day, really. No wind, which obviously makes the course play a little bit easier, but it's a tricky course.”

The victory marks an important milestone in Wood’s personal and professional resurgence following what he has previously described as years marked by injuries and “enormous challenges mentally.” Throughout the week at Troia, he appeared calm, measured, and deeply committed to the process that has been central to his rebuild.

“I've had enormous challenges mentally over the last few years, so that is the important thing for me, and I've got to try and keep it the important thing,” Wood said. “The first couple of days, I felt like that area of things was outstanding. I'm coming quite a long way mentally, and that's a massive deal for me.”

Staying energised

Looking ahead, Wood remains energised by the opportunities the MENA Golf Tour provides: “I just need competitive golf, and that's what the MENA Golf Tour is offering me.”

A three-way tie emerged for second place at level par between Sebastian Sandin (Sco), Will Marshall (Eng), and Nicolas Calvet (Fr).

The top 50 and ties earn Category 3 cards for the entire 2025–26 MENA Golf Tour season, while those outside that cutoff receive Category 9A cards, granting entry into the opening two events in Portugal.

The Tour shifts straight into action this week with the PGA Aroeira Challenge (25–27 November), where Wood will immediately return to competition. The Rolear Algarve Classic follows from December 2–4 before the Tour heads to Egypt for a four-event swing in early 2026.

With $100,000 guaranteed prize funds, 48-hour payouts, and OWGR points available all season, the MENA Golf Tour continues to strengthen its role as a proving ground for emerging players and a fresh platform for established professionals seeking to rebuild momentum.

Results (Par 72)