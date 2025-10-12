Choudry sets the pace on Faldo Junior Tour, Dubai with opening round 69 at The Els Club

Emirates Golf Club's Jameel Choudry shot a first-round three-under par 69 to grab a one-shot lead in the 54-hole Faldo Junior Tour, a World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) qualifier, supported by The R&A for both Boys and Girls.

Being played at The Els Club Dubai, the tournament is open to players aged 13 to 21.

Choudry went to the turn with nine pars. His card came alive from tee 12, where he had a birdie. He followed that with a birdie and eagle on holes 15 and 16. A bogey 4 on hole 17 saw him come home in 33 strokes. He handed in his scorecard, topping the table and leading the Boys 16 and under Division.

Choudry is an emerging talent on the UAE junior golf circuit, representing Emirates Golf Club. He has produced a string of impressive performances in regional events, including the Tommy Fleetwood Academy and Peter Cowen Academy tournaments.

UAE team member Rayan Ahmed lies in sole second place overall. He is on two-under 70. Four players beat the strict par of 72 from the 75-player field.

Ahmed’s round consisted of two nines of 35 with four birdies and two bogeys.

Solid from the tee

“I was really happy with my long game, Ahmed said on completing his round. "I have been hitting it great off the tee, and my approach play has been on track recently, both here in the first round and at the recent Bahrain Amateur Open at the Royal Golf Club that finished yesterday (Saturday).

“My putting is not where I want it to be at the moment – I am struggling with pace control and losing strokes on the greens. Even with two triple putts and many missed birdie chances, I am in a good position with my 70.

“My game is a bit untidy in a few areas, but with the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) coming up in a couple of weeks at Emirates Golf Club, I am working on all areas of my game: Ahmed added. “I am learning and growing with each shot and round, and that’s where my focus is. I have a few big weeks ahead of me.”

The Divisional winners of the Faldo Junior Tour will receive invites to the Faldo Series Grand Final to be held at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, UAE, later in the season.

Jim Prescott, Regional Manager of the Faldo Series, MENA, commented: “We are impressed with the entry list, with so many low handicaps entered – we have a full field for this, our first tournament of the season in the UAE.

“To also see quite a few players flying into Dubai to play it is also rewarding as the continued significance of this event, tour, and series gets its rightful awareness,” Prescott added. “We must thank all our tournament and Faldo Tour sponsors for their support: Qiddiya, The R&A, The Els Club and Dubai Sports City, and the sanctioning by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).”

For live scoring, visit GGID: FJTELS.

First Round Leaders (Par 72).

Overall

J. Choudry (Emirates Golf Club, UAE) 69.

R. Ahmed (UAE) 70.

A. Chaudhuri (Bombay Presidency GC, Bombay, India) 71.

N. Pande (USA) 71.

A. Saleem (UAE) 72.

V. Reddy (India) 72.

Girls 21 and Under

L. Maturi (UAE) 77.

Girls 16 and Under

A. Chaudhuri (India) 71.