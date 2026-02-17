Charley Hull charges to PIF Saudi Ladies International title with back-nine brilliance

World number five Charley Hull delivered a thrilling comeback to secure her fifth Ladies European Tour title, winning the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International by one stroke at Riyadh Golf Club.

The English star began the final round three shots behind the leaders in a share of 11th place but produced a sensational 65 (-7) to set a formidable clubhouse target of 19-under-par.

Hull ignited her charge on the back nine, playing her final seven holes in six-under-par to seal the title in style and underline her status as one of the game’s premier competitors.

“It feels great. Wow, it’s gone a bit too fast today. I was only two under through nine holes, and then I made a charge on the back nine,” said Hull. “It was funny because last time I was around here, my boyfriend said to me, ' Go out and make loads of birdies to begin with.

“He said to me last night, make loads of birdies coming in, you love chasing, and that’s what I did. I feel great, and I love this golf course. I like how this golf course has really matured over the years, and it’s getting trickier each year. The grass is getting thicker, and I really like it. It was a good challenge.

“After nine holes, I ran into the toilet and also got some mashed potatoes, so I don’t know if that gave me a bit of power for the back nine and a high-five from Noah [Alireza].

“I worked really hard this off-season, so it’s nice to get a result pretty much straight away, and it’s one of the bigger events on the LET. It’s the home event for me because I’m a Golf Saudi ambassador, so it’s nice to win for my sponsors.”

Strong start, quick recovery

Hull’s final round began steadily with birdies on the second and seventh before a dropped shot on the eighth. She responded immediately with a birdie on the ninth to make the turn in two-under-par.

A bogey on the 10th briefly slowed her momentum, but what followed was decisive. Hull produced a birdie-eagle-birdie burst on holes 11, 12 and 13, followed by further birdies on 15 and 18, sealing victory at Riyadh Golf Club for the second time.

The Solheim Cup star, currently in the middle of renovating her home, even took time to ensure her latest trophy would have pride of place.

She explained: “I have just taken a video of the trophy and given it to the carpenter, and said can we make sure this trophy fits, because it’s quite heavy.

“My house renovation is pretty much done, so I needed that win! I’m looking forward to getting settled into my house in a couple of weeks when it’s all done and celebrating my birthday.”

South Africa’s Casandra Alexander and Japan’s Akie Iwai finished in a share of second place on 18-under-par, just one shot behind Hull after strong final-round performances.

Alexander started brightly with back-to-back birdies on the first and second before a dropped shot on the 10th. She then added three consecutive birdies from the 11th to the 13th and another on the 15th, but a late bogey on 17 ended her hopes of forcing a playoff.

“It’s been a great start to the season. There have been a lot of positives from this week, and I can learn from a couple of the shots, but overall, it was pretty solid,” said Alexander. “That gives me a great start to the season, the prep has been good, and I’m excited to see what the rest of 2026 has in store for me.”

World number 25 Iwai signed for a closing 67 (-5), featuring seven birdies and two bogeys in an aggressive display.

Aggressive play pays off

“My style of golf is very aggressive. Today I wanted to try [and go for it]. Everything was good in my game,” said Iwai. “My driver, my shots and my putting were all good. On number 17, I made a three-putt, but it’s not a problem because there’s always next week.

“I like the golf course. The weather is a lot different than last year; it’s been lovely. Hopefully, this will give me a good feeling. I will keep going, have a smile on my face and play with my heart.”

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi shared fourth place on 17-under-par, while England’s Mimi Rhodes, Korea’s Ina Yoon and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka finished one shot further back to round out a tightly packed top 10.

In the LET Order of Merit standings, Hull now leads with 500 points, ahead of Alexander in second on 275 points and Ciganda in third with 162.50 points.

The Ladies European Tour takes a one-week break before heading to Australia for a four-event swing, beginning with the Ford Women’s NSW Open at Wollongong Golf Club.