Birdies, eagles, and close calls as Smith wins Sharjah Stableford on three-way countback

The Orient Travel Monthly Stableford made a much-anticipated return to Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, drawing a strong field of members eager to compete in September’s edition.

Known for its challenging 18-hole championship course and scenic desert surroundings, Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club has long been a favourite venue for both local and visiting golfers in the UAE.

Low handicapper Adam Smith claimed top honours with 37 stableford points, a round highlighted by three birdies and a net eagle.

Thrilled with his performance, Adam took home the prizes generously provided by the tournament sponsors, citing the event as ‘a great test of golf and a wonderful day out.’

Just missing out on the top spot after the countback was Henry Ungerer, who also posted 37 points to secure the runner-up position. Third place went to Gaurav Ajmani, also on 37 points, who was edged out on countback.

The Best Gross award was claimed by Sami Butt with a fine score of 32 points, recognising the best raw score of the day.

The Orient Travel Monthly Stableford is one of Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club’s signature events, combining competitive golf with a social atmosphere, and it continues to be a highlight on the club’s calendar. Members and guests alike enjoy the challenge of the course, along with the camaraderie and hospitality for which the club is renowned.

For more information on Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club’s golf events and services, visit www.golfandshootingshj.com, call 06 5487777, email info@golfandshootingshj.com, or WhatsApp golf reservations directly on 056 2283649.