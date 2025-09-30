Basketball star Davis Bertans embraces family life and golf in Dubai

Dubai has become home to one of Europe’s most versatile athletes, Davis Bertans, the 6ft 10in Latvian forward, who is as comfortable sinking jump shots on the basketball court as he is hitting birdies on the golf course.

The 32-year-old has spent the past year settling into life in the city, juggling his first season with Dubai Basketball and exploring his growing passion for golf.

Khaleej Times caught up with Bertans during Dubai Basketball’s announcement of Equiti’s sponsorship, where he and fellow guard Nate Mason showcased their skills on a retro-futuristic half-court pop-up overlooking the beach at the Ritz-Carlton, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).

Reflecting on his new home venue, Bertans said, “It is probably the best venue I have played in my life. It is really world-class and we are looking forward to the season ahead.”

Off the court, Bertans has embraced Dubai’s golfing scene. “I started playing golf about two years ago. I have played the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Hills, and especially The Track, Meydan, which is just 10 minutes from our home. I play a lot with my brother and with friends back home in Latvia,” he said.

“I can’t play enough golf; it is a nice distraction away from basketball. I play off about a 24 or 25 handicap, sometimes better, sometimes worse. It is no surprise that my golf clubs have two inches additional length than standard,” he added.

“I am enjoying our new life in Dubai. It does not matter where I am in the world, I am an elite sportsman. As long as the family is happy, I am happy; we are all enjoying our new lives in Dubai.”

Back to basketball, Bertans plays for the National team in Latvia. His career has spanned playing in Latvia upto the age of 18, then to Slovenia, Serbia, on to Spain, and then to the US and the NBA: playing for San Antonia, Washington, Dallas and Oklahoma City, and most recently for the Charlotte Hornets.

Commenting on the step up from the ABA to Euro League, he continued, “The ABA League is perhaps, in the top five in Europe, and the EuroLeague is number one in Europe. It will be a big step up this season, and I am looking forward to it- it will be a real challenge.

“My own goals these days are more team-focused – that is how basketball works – it is all about results – not just individual performances,” he concluded.

Nick Oakley, a former employee at Dubai Golf in the UAE golf industry, and now the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Basketball, commented on the support and sponsorship by Equiti, a globally recognised fintech brand headquartered in Dubai.

“Our partnership with Equiti expands the boundaries of what we thought we could bring to our fans - collaborating with such a successful home-grown brand, we really are bringing the world to Dubai,” he said. “Together with Equiti, we want to create moments that capture the energy of Dubai, bringing basketball to the city and showing our fans that they are at the heart of everything we do.”

The first match of the season is on Tuesday, 30th September at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, versus Partisan Mozzart Bet. For further information, Visit: www.dubaibasketball.com