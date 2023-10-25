Annika Sorenstam becomes Augusta National member

Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
Annika Sorenstam, the greatest LPGA player of the modern era, became a member at Augusta National Golf Club this month when the famed course's new season began, Golfweek reported on Tuesday.
Augusta National did not comment on the report, as it traditionally has kept its membership list under wraps.
Women were not allowed membership at the home of the Masters until 2012.
Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore were the first women granted Augusta National membership.
Sorenstam, 53, has won 97 professional tournaments during her career, including 72 on the LPGA Tour.
The Swede has 10 major championships to her name and captured the 2021 US Senior Women's Open title as well.
