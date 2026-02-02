All-weather golf: Is indoor golf the UAE’s strategic answer to sustainable, year-round play?
Indoor golf might not replace the magic of the traditional fairways but it might ensure the game never stops
- PUBLISHED: Mon 2 Feb 2026, 1:41 PM
- By:
- Leslie Wilson Jr
If you’ve tried playing a round of golf in the UAE during the long summer months, you know the feeling: the sun blazing down on you and sweat rolling off your brow even before you sink your first putt.
With temperatures regularly climbing past 45°C, summer golf is less a leisure pursuit and more a test of endurance for the die-hards. But what if you could play a full nine-hole course in perfect golfing conditions, with no sunburn and no heat stress?