Alistair Hess claims victory at 18th Sharjah Men’s Open Golf Championship

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club (SGSC) welcomed 70 golfers from across the UAE for the 18th Men’s Open Golf Championship over the weekend of November 22–23. The field blended rising stars and seasoned competitors, all chasing one of the region’s most respected amateur titles.

Day one saw Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) member Ethan Grenville-Wood set the early pace with a brilliant five-under-par 67. Close behind was SGSC member Cian Hart, opening with an impressive three-under-par 69.

Tied for third heading into the final round were EGF players Sam Mullane and Jonathan Selvaraj, both carding level-par rounds. With a packed leaderboard and several notable names just a few shots back, anticipation was high for a dramatic finish.

Day two brought shifts at the top as Grenville-Wood and Hart slipped down the standings. Rising to the occasion was Els Club member Alistair Hess, who produced a superb three-under-par 69, adding to his opening 73 for a winning total of two under par.

Hess’s performance proved untouchable, securing him the championship title. Speaking after his win, Hess praised the course conditions, describing them as “outstanding.”

Fellow Els Club member Dan Byrne secured the runner-up position with rounds of 75 and 69. After narrowly losing in a playoff last year, Byrne recorded his second consecutive runner-up finish, suggesting a breakthrough victory may soon be within reach.

Finishing third, also at level par with consistent rounds of 72–72, was EGF member Rodrigo Jose Rodas Urreula, who delivered a solid performance throughout the weekend.

Additional recognitions included Best Gross of Day One, awarded to Ethan Grenville-Wood for his opening 67, and Best Gross of Day Two, earned by EGF member James Chapman with a round of 72.

In the net division, EClub San Francisco member Arshad Kan emerged victorious with an impressive four-under-par, winning on countback. SGSC member Syed Maqsood also finished at four under to claim runner-up, while Purna Sharma from Emirates Golf Club secured third at two under par.

Day one’s best net score went to SGSC member Vivek George with a 68, and day two’s best net honour was earned by Jirang Zhu, also from SGSC, with a matching 68.

Competitive spirit, sportsmanship, and camaraderie defined the championship from start to finish, concluding another memorable edition of the SGSC Men’s Open.