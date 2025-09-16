Al Ain emerges as an elite golf hub with launch of JAGA boarding school

Over the past few weeks, the Junior Asian Golf Academy (JAGA-UAE) has hosted a series of parent and student meetings, both in-person and online, at its newly launched boarding school and elite golf training academy at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

In partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), JAGA-UAE will provide tailor-made golf programs for student athletes and elite golfers, inspiring them to reach the next level. Al Ain will serve as a hub for elite training and education. Students and golfers will have exclusive access to the JAGA International Training Center (JITC), which features a driving range, a short game area with multiple putting greens, the Academy Par 3 Course, and an 18-hole Championship Golf Course equipped with floodlights for evening training.

John Laroche, CEO and Founder of the Junior Asian Golf Academy, commented on the project: "We are delighted with our partnership with the EGF and Al Ain. Our JAGA-Way Belt Progression system revolutionises the golf industry by bringing objectivity, consistency, and repeatability to player development, allowing for a global expansion of standardised measures and customised training programs."

"The new golf boarding school facility in the UAE is being established following the success of the world’s first Junior Asian Golf Academy, which is located at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand, where Scotsman Alan Murdoch, a former Asian and Challenge Tour player, is Director of Golf," Laroche continued.

Beyond top-tier coaching and education, JAGA, in partnership with the EGF and the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), will run over 25 World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events for Super Elite, Elite, and Apprentice level student-athletes across five countries: Singapore, Vietnam, the UAE, Thailand, and India.

Programs and packages

What is the JAGA-Way Belt Test Certificate?

Inspired by the ancient Japanese Judo philosophy, the coloured belt system signifies an individual’s progress and expertise. Belt colours act as reminders of the journey and milestones achieved, instilling a sense of pride and accomplishment while recognizing the effort and development of golfers on their path to mastery.

In addition to welcoming expatriates and national residents of the UAE, JAGA will collaborate with the UAE National Team, GCC and regional federations, European-based Junior Golf Tours, and elite players. By leveraging the UAE’s competitive amateur golf calendar, JAGA will offer golfers opportunities to compete at all levels, earn WAGR points supported by The R&A, and receive invites to elite amateur and professional events.

This initiative provides a 12-month, golf-focused training and competition platform for student-athletes.

Flexible training

JAGA-UAE will offer multiple packages ranging from daily assessments to monthly training schedules and a full educational calendar year. Packages include:

- Accommodation and Transportation.

- Meals

- Introduction to the JAGA-WAY program and app access.

- Access to the 18-Hole Championship Course (back 9 holes are floodlit at night).

- Access to the Academy Par 3 Course.

- Unlimited use of JAGA International Training Centre (JITC) Facilities: practice area & swing studio.

- Learning the process of finding a College golf scholarship.

- JAGA-Way Belt Test Certificate.

For more information, visit www.egfgolf.ae or download the new JAGA App from the App Store.