Ai Goto dominates Faldo Junior Final in Al Ain; UAE’s Rayhan Ahmed best of home hopes

Ai Goto, who is already being talked about as a 'next-generation' star in Japanese women’s golf, put on a masterclass at Al Ain in the 29th Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final.

The 16-year-old from Shinyu Country Club in Kobe, Japan, fired an incredible 12-under-par across three rounds of 66, 65, and 67 to claim the title at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Her opening round of 66 included seven birdies, an eagle, and even a quadruple bogey nine, a dramatic moment that only added to her story. She responded with a 65, featuring six birdies, before closing with a composed 67 to finish at 198 (–12). Over the course of the tournament, she registered 17 birdies and one eagle, a truly sensational performance.

Zambia’s Michael Chuma was the runner-up, carding 67, 72, and a breathtaking 61 in the final round. That 61, nine under, included nine birdies and no bogeys, the lowest round of the week,but still left him two shots behind Goto.

Among the field of 67 boys and girls from around the world, UAE’s own Rayhan Ahmed stood out as the top local finisher. The 18-year-old posted rounds of 70, 70, and 66 for a total of –4 (206), tying for 8th.

“I had a great final round. The course was challenging, it was a mix of HotelPlanner Tour tees and Regular tees, a tough test – I have played this course a lot,” said Ahmed.

“I struggled with my driving all week for some reason, even though it is one of my usual strengths. The sandy waste areas resulted in some variable lies, so the driver lost me lots of strokes. I need to keep the ball in play more. My approach game was solid in the last round – but I was disappointed on holes 10 and 11, where I made back-to-back bogeys.”

Ahmed added that his next stop is the Tommy Fleetwood Pathway Series (presented by DP World and supported by the AJGA & Emirates Golf Federation), a WAGR-ranked event starting November 21 at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah.

Other UAE competitors in the Faldo Grand Final included Mohammad Skaik (73, 69, 68), Ananyaa Sood (72, 67, 73), Aayan Dadabhoy (76, 69, 69), Alexander Rushika, Emanuele Galeppini, Imogen Hall, Aasiya Saleem, Mohamed Thabet, Lucia Maturi, and Anca Mateiu.

Results (Top Finishers)

Ai Goto (Japan): 66, 65, 67 = 198 (–12)

Michael Chuma (Zambia): 67, 72, 61 = 200 (–10)

F. Grave (Sweden): 68, 69, 64 = 201 (–9)

C-H. Eriksson (Sweden): 68, 65, 69 = 202 (–8)

Rayhan Ahmed (UAE): 70, 70, 66 = 206 (–4)