After four years of grind and change, France's Pineau claims commanding MENA Tour victory

Every four years, the sporting world resets with the Olympic Games. New champions are crowned, old narratives are rewritten.

This week at Al Houara Golf Club, on the northern coast of Morocco, France’s Pierre Pineau authored his own four-year story arc, closing it with a sensational victory.

With a brilliant final-round 67, Pineau ended a four-year wait for his second professional victory to claim the Hilton Classic title on the MENA Golf Tour, finishing at ten under par to win by two shots from compatriot Andoni Etchenique.

Four years ago, Pineau last lifted a trophy. On Tuesday morning, in the calmest conditions the tournament had seen all week, it all came together for the 26‑year‑old professional golfer fromChartres.

Starting from the first tee, Pineau moved with intent. Birdies at the second and fifth settled early nerves before a bogey at the 11th briefly reopened the door to the chasing pack. For a moment, the four-year wait threatened to stretch a little longer.

Instead, it became the turning point.

Birdies at 12, 13 and 15 followed in quick succession, before one last exclamation mark at the 18th sealed a composed and commanding victory and the $18,000 first prize.

"It feels really good," Pineau said. "This is only my second win as a professional, and the last one was four years ago, so it almost feels like a new experience again. After the bogey on 11, it actually freed me up a bit – instead of playing safe and counting shots, I just started trying to make birdies again."

That freedom was hard-earned.

Pineau paid tribute to his girlfriend, who caddied for him during Tuesday’s torrential conditions and weather that threatened to derail more than one campaign.

"My girlfriend has been incredible. She's been with me every step of the way, and honestly, if she hadn't been there yesterday in the rain, I probably wouldn't have shot two under," he said.

"The last 12 months have been tough – I changed coaches, it was my first full year on the main tour, and at one point I almost stopped playing. This win means a lot."

Behind him, Etchenique mounted a serious charge. The Frenchman produced a bogey-free 67 of his own to finish at eight under par, setting his round alight with three consecutive birdies from the fourth to the sixth before adding further gains at the 10th and 14th in a polished display.

"I felt a little bit of pressure at the start, but I tried to go low early and managed to make three birdies in a row from the fourth to the sixth," Etchenique said.

"To finish with a bogey-free round on a course like this is something I'm proud of. I felt like I had a chance if I kept going, and it was a great experience to play under pressure and finish strongly in the final round."

Ireland’s Paul McBride also surged late with a 67 to claim third place at seven under par. Six birdies, four inside his opening 11 holes, briefly pushed him into contention before the momentum slowed on the inward nine. His $7,000 cheque nevertheless provides early-season encouragement after a winter spent regrouping at home.

"I felt like I played really well throughout the day," McBride said. "It's definitely good for the confidence to be in contention, especially this early in the year. I'm really looking forward to the rest of the season now and seeing what opportunities come up next."

Four players shared fourth place at five under par: Ireland’s Mark Power, Italy’s Aron Zemmer and Jacopo Vecchi Fossa, and England’s Curtis Knipes.

For the home fans, Ayoub Lguirati led the Moroccan contingent in a tie for 35th at five over par, with Ayoub Ssouadi and amateur Issam Nakrou also making the cut.

The Hilton Classic marked the second and final event of the Morocco Series on the MENA Golf Tour at Al Houara. The Tour now heads to the Qatar Classic at Doha Golf Club from 23–25 March, before concluding the season with the Al Ain Championship at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club from 30 March–1 April.