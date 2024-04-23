Abu Dhabi City Golf Club win season long Junior Golf Sixes League

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 6:32 PM

The Grand Final of the Junior Golf Sixes League, Abu Dhabi took place recently under the lights at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club.

Novice juniors from golf clubs across Abu Dhabi were joined by their counterparts from the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) for a fun evening of competitive golf.

Playing across just six short holes, seven teams of six players each, paired up to compete in a two-ball Texas Scramble stroke play format. The best two scores from the teams’ three pairs counted towards their overall score.

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club emerged as the winners on the day in round four with a five-over par score to win by three shots.

Following the four rounds of the Golf Sixes League, which commenced back in January, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club were also crowned Overall Champions with 50 points, followed by Saadiyat Beach Golf Club with 38 points in second place.

Kristoff Davidson, a ten-year-old golfer representing Abu Dhabi City Golf Club who won the Nearest the Pin competition, said: “Golf Sixes has been so much fun! Playing golf with my friends and as a team was cool. I really want to play again next time.”

Kristoff’s Dad, Andrew Davidson, added: “Kristoff has loved participating in Golf Sixes. The way the programme is designed, with the kids playing in teams, has really helped get them excited to play golf and made the whole experience less intimidating.

“Across the season you could see the kids’ golf improve and now my son is wanting to play more and more.”

Golf Sixes League is a development initiative, supported by The R&A and the EGF, which introduces young people to golf in a fun and inclusive environment, along with an added competitive element.

Neal Graham, Development Manager, Middle East and India, for The R&A, said after the successful first season of Golf Sixes, Abu Dhabi: “Thanks to all our stakeholders, including our host venues; Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club and Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, Team Managers, Golf Genius, the Confederation of Professional Golf and Prosports International.”

Round Four Results:

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club: +5

Yas Links Abu Dhabi: +8 (on countback)

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club: +8

Nearest the Pin prize winners: Kristoff Davidson and Aaradyha Sharma

Final Overall Golf Sixes League Table

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club: 50

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club: 38

Yas Links Abu Dhabi: 35

Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club: 30

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club: 26

Emirates Golf Federation: 17

Abu Dhabi Golf Club: 16

