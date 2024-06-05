Abu Dhabi-born Lara El Chaib sets her goals as she heads to the US on a golf scholarship

The month-long festival of the fastest and most explosive form of the game begins with the US taking on Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium
Abu Dhabi-born Lara El Chaib, who is a member of the UAE National team, said she is excited to travelling to Jacksonville State University in Alabama on a golf scholarship.
“I’m looking forward to playing at a collegiate level and to travel with my team – as well as travelling around the US whilst playing new courses and meeting new people,” said Lara, 18.
“My long-term goal is to improve my game and performance whilst hopefully winning some college events. My short-term goal is to lower my World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) of 777.”
A member of Yas Links Abu Dhabi and the holder of a UAE passport, Lara plays off a +1 handicap.
“I went to visit the university at the beginning of October of last year where I was able to meet my College Coach, Robbie Fields,” she said.
“I also toured the campus, met my teammates and played the golf course at RTJ Silver Lakes, where we will be practising. It was an amazing experience and I’m really excited for the fall and to start my college golf career in the US.
“There are around 10,000 students in the university. The weather is great and the campus is really nice too.’
Lara will be studying media and communications
Reflecting on her golf and time in the UAE, she said: “My biggest achievement here is definitely being a part of the UAE National Golf team and being able to represent the country in tournaments.
“I will keep in touch with all my friends from the UAE and because some of them are also going to the US to play college golf I’ll hopefully see them there.”
