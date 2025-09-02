A Year to Remember: Joseph Andrade set to leave a lasting legacy at Emirates Golf Club

As Joseph Andrade prepares to hand over the Men’s Captaincy at Emirates Golf Club to Scot Campbell, the club can look back on a year marked by humility, dedication, and the spirit of community.

Joseph’s tenure, simple in its approach yet profound in impact, endeared him not just to fellow members but also to the colleagues who keep Dubai’s iconic venue running seamlessly. When he first donned the Captain’s blazer in September last year, Joseph had a clear aim: to honor the people behind the club and make a meaningful difference for everyone he interacted with.

“Today is a testament to the strength of this incredible community we have here at the Emirates Golf Club,” he told Khaleej Times. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to every member for the unwavering support you've shown me throughout my tenure as Men’s Captain. It has truly been an honor to serve this wonderful club, and I hope that, together, we’ve been able to make a lasting impact.”

A keen golfer himself, Joseph remained approachable throughout his year in office, listening attentively to members’ requests and ideas. Yet it was his focus on colleagues and management that earned him particular admiration.

Working closely with Lady Captain Josie Trace, Club Manager Stephen Hubner and his team, Director of Golf Nico-James Visser‏ and Dubai Golf CEO Chris May, Joseph ensured that every detail, on and off the course, reflected the club’s high standards.

As a heartfelt tribute to his leadership, Joseph was presented with a commemorative plaque by his colleagues at the club. Alongside it came a striking photograph of the Dubai skyline, with many colleagues leaving a personal message of appreciation. Joseph, visibly moved by the gesture, described it as “priceless.”

The plaque read:

"With deepest appreciation to Joseph Andrade, in recognition of your exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment, and generous contributions during your tenure as Club Captain. – From your colleagues at the Emirates Golf Club."

“Joseph embodies the true spirit of leadership at EGC,” Josie remarked. “His enthusiasm and commitment have strengthened the sense of camaraderie among members, making this club feel more like a family than ever before.”

Among the highlights of his captaincy was a golf trip to India, where Joseph led a team of golfers and officials through a series of unforgettable moments. The trip reflected his personal approach to leadership: creating shared experiences and celebrating a genuine love for the game.

Even amidst the formal responsibilities of the role, Joseph embraced simplicity and connection. “During my time as captain I embarked on the next chapter with Josie by my side as we made 'The Year of the Colleague' a year to remember. Let’s continue to make the EGC a place where we not only play great golf but build lifelong memories,” he said.

As Scott Campbell prepares to take the helm, Joseph’s quiet, heartfelt leadership leaves a legacy that will resonate at Emirates Golf Club for years to come.