A landmark moment for UAE golf as Ahmad Skaik steps into the professional ranks

UAE golf entered a transformative new chapter today when the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) announced that National Team star Ahmad Skaik has officially turned professional - a landmark moment not only for the player himself but for the future of the sport in the country.

For a nation steadily investing in long-term player development, Skaik’s transition represents a breakthrough that highlights both the progress already made and what lies ahead.

Skaik, 28, makes the leap after closing out one of the finest amateur careers in Emirati golf history. His final act in the unpaid ranks came just days ago at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, where he finished an impressive 13th in a world-class international field. He spent much of the week inside the top ten before signing off at seven under par for the 72-hole championship - another reminder of his consistency at the highest level.

That performance capped more than a decade of service to the UAE, during which Skaik became the country’s most accomplished amateur and a standard-bearer for the national team. His achievements include:

· Individual Gold Medal at the 2025 GCC Golf Championship in Saudi Arabia, producing rounds of 67-69-66-68 for a record-breaking 18-under total and the largest winning margin in the event’s history.

· Multiple Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship appearances, representing the UAE across the region.

· Representing the UAE in major international team events, including the GCC Golf Championships, World Amateur Team Championship (Eisenhower Trophy), and the Nomura Cup, along with starts in DP World Tour and HotelPlanner Tour events at home and abroad.

· A long-standing presence in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), with multiple victories and dozens of regional top-10 finishes.

Beyond his résumé, Skaik has earned respect throughout the UAE golf community for his professionalism, humility, and commitment to inspiring the next generation of Emirati players.

Skaik will make his professional debut immediately on the MENA Golf Tour in Portugal, the first of two early competitive starts he will use to settle into the paid ranks. He will then travel to Thailand for the Asian Tour Qualifying School, where he will attempt to secure full playing status and launch his international professional career.

Proud and ready

Reflecting on the decision, Ahmad Skaik said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved as a team over the last few years, but I feel ready for this next step.

“The support from my family, the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), and everyone in the UAE golfing community has meant everything to me. My goal now is to represent the UAE at the highest level in professional golf.”

General Abdulla Alhashmi, speaking on behalf of the Emirates Golf Federation, said: “Ahmad’s journey from junior golf to becoming our leading amateur and now a professional is a landmark moment for UAE golf.

“His performances, particularly his historic gold medal at the GCC Championship and his recent finish at the Asia-Pacific Amateur, have inspired a new generation of Emirati golfers. We are immensely proud of him and will continue to support him as he steps onto the professional stage.”